Kansas State and Missouri may be a long-standing rivlary, stretching back over 100 years, but it’s not one with a whole lot of highlights.
However, there are a few, starting at the very beginning and going until the very end with a few stops in between.
The following are a selection of five standout Wildcat and Tiger football matchups worth remembering heading into Saturday’s game.
10/09/1909 — The first game
Kansas State Agriculture College and the University of Missouri first squared off in the second game of the 1909 season.
The Tigers, who had an undefeated 7-0-1 record that season, escaped the crafty Aggies with a 3-0 win, one of two losses that year for KSAC.
The game was the first of a soon-to-be 98 meetings between the schools, a series which Missouri has dominated, holding a 60-32-5 advantage. However, since the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989, K-State holds a 15-8 edge.
11/21/1998 K-State’s 1st (and only) win in a ranked matchup
After a historic win over Nebraska which snapped a 29-year losing streak against the Huskers and a 38-year streak in Manhattan, the Wildcats found themselves with only No. 11 Missouri between themselves and their first undefeated regular season campaign.
The Wildcats and the Tigers had only faced off once prior as ranked opponents. On November 1, 1969, No. 12 K-State, which was led that season by offensive powerhouses Lynn Dickey and Mack Herron, fell in a tight 41-38 matchup to No. 14 Missouri.
Nearly 30 years later, the second-ranked Wildcats survived a potential game-winning drive by No. 19 Missouri in the final minutes to complete their first, and to date only, perfect regular season.
Linebacker Travis Ochs provided a boneshaking hit on Missouri’s Kareem Wise, forcing him to drop a first down reception on the Tigers final drive of the night, leading to a 4th-and-10 from the K-State’s 43.
On Mizzou’s last play of the game, Lamar Chapman had Tiger wide reciever John Dausman tightly covered down the middle of the field, but it didn’t matter as Missouri quarterback Corby Jones lofted the throw a bit too high for either to reach, securing the Wildcats’ first 11-0 start in school history.
11/22/2003 A record breaking game
As part of a streak of 13 wins by K-State, the second longest by either team in the series, the Wildcats won a tight 24-14 game at home to close out an eventual Big 12 championship season.
While the win itself was important in securing a Big 12 North title, it was also notable for another reason: Darren Sproles.
The Ring of Honor inductee, College Football Hall of Famer and leading rusher in school history went off on the Tigers, rushing for a then-school record 273 yards to go along with two touchdowns, topping the previous record of 252 yards set by Mike Lawrence in 1996. Sproles would go on to break his own record the next season, running for 292 yards versus Louisiana.
When then Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel was asked at halftime by ESPN’s Erin Andrews if he had an answer for the all-time Wildcat great, Pinkel responded wryly, “Well, it would help if they put him on the bench.”
That season, in addition to running for 235 yards versus No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, Sproles also set K-State single-season record for rushing yards with 1,986 which still stands today.
Other school records that have been set against Missouri include: Lynn Dickey throwing for 394 yards and recording 411 total offensive yards in the 1969 matchup mentioned earlier (current record: Chad May’s 489 passing yards versus Nebraska in 1993 and Josh Freeman’s 501 total offensive yards versus Oklahoma in 2008), Michael Smith catching 13 passes in one game in 1989 (current record: Jordy Nelson’s 15 receptions twice in 2007), Danny Lankas recording 28 tackles in 1967 (one of two of these records that’s still active) and Chris Johnson’s four sacks in 2000 (Felix Anudike-Uzomah tied this record last season versus TCU).
11/19/2005 Bill Snyder’s 1st last game
The 2005 season was not the best, but the ending was certainly one to remember.
Head coach Bill Snyder officially announced his first retirement the week leading up the game as the Wildcats were riding a six-game losing streak heading into the season closing game versus Missouri.
After trailing by a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats found themselves up a point with a minute and a half to play.
Brandon Archer picked off Tiger quarterback Brad Smith and returned the ball 45 yards to clinch the win in as close to a storybook send-off that could’ve been achieved that evening for the Hall of Fame coach.
“They’re going to name this stadium Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” Snyder said to a packed crowd after the win. “And I hope that you understand that you are my family as well. And in the future, every time you’re here, you come to your stadium. I love you dearly.”
Snyder was carried off the field on the shoulders of Jordy Nelson and Jeromey Clary, thus ending an era… or so everyone thought.
10/8/2011 The final Big 12 game
The Wildcats closed out the conference series with the Tigers on a high note, winning 24-17 at home in 2011.
Missouri officially announced in fall of the previous year (2010) that they would be leaving the conference it helped found back in 1907 to join the SEC in 2012 along with Texas A&M. This followed the exit of Nebraska and Colorado from the conference.
That set up a final meeting between the two schools as conference foes in the second conference game of the season.
The Wildcats were hot off of upsetting No. 15 Baylor and eventual Heisman winner Robert Griffin III and were ranked 20th.
Then-quarterback and now offensive coordinator Collin Klein went 11-16 for 112 yards with an interception while rushing for 45 yards and three touchdowns, a career-high. John Hubert had 126 yards rushing and safety Ty Zimmerman snagged his first interception of the season on the first play of the game.
K-State led 24-3 in the fourth quarter before two Missouri touchdowns down the stretch made things respectable for the Tigers.
The game marked the end of 84 straight seasons of the two teams playing each other.