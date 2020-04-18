Kansas State bolstered its tight end depth Friday.
Briley Moore, a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa, gave his pledge to the Wildcats in a message he posted on his personal Twitter account. Moore included a graphic of himself wearing a K-State jersey with the caption "The next chapter ... "
Moore chose K-State over his other two finalists, Baylor and Missouri.
A Blue Springs native, Moore played at Blue Springs South High School before joining Northern Iowa in 2016. As the years went on, his importance in the Panthers' offense grew. After collecting four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown as a freshman, his numbers rose to 38 catches and 494 yards as a sophomore.
Moore was even better as a junior in 2018, earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors after leading the team in receiving yards (536) to go along with four touchdowns on 36 receptions. HERO Sports awarded him a pair of accolades as well: best tight end in the MVC and "best player in the country to wear No. 86."
Ironically, his most memorable outing at Northern Iowa came against his new head coach: In a 56-31 loss versus then-No. 1 North Dakota State — led by Chris Klieman, in his final year with the Bison before succeeding Bill Snyder in Manhattan — Moore set a career high in receiving yards with 96. He also had a touchdown among his three catches that day.
That isn't the only bond Moore and Klieman share, though: UNI is Klieman's alma mater.
Moore has further connections to the Wildcats' roster. Senior defensive back Jahron McPherson pointed out on Twitter that he, along with quarterback Skylar Thompson, played in the same youth football league in the Kansas City metro area.
Moore's addition helps K-State make up for the loss of Blaise Gammon, who exhausted his eligibility at the end of last season. The Wildcats use their tight ends and fullbacks interchangeably, asking players to be threats in the passing game while also assisting as blockers for the team's running backs.
Nick Lenners led the tight ends/fullbacks in every receiving category category in 2019, catching 13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Moore becomes the second graduate transfer to commit to K-State this week. Former Minnesota cornerback Kiondre Thomas announced his commitment Monday.