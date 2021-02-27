All signs pointed to Kansas State having its hands full Saturday, when it faced No. 7 Baylor.
The tough task turned into reality.
The Wildcats were no match for the Lady Bears, who had their way in a dominant 85-49 victory in Waco, Texas.
K-State (7-15, 2-13 Big 12) did not have much success shooting against Baylor’s stifling defense, as the visitors made just 33% of their field goal attempts. No K-State player reached double figures in scoring.
Rachel Ranke led the Wildcats in scoring with nine points. Star center Ayoka Lee only played 13 minutes because of foul trouble.
“Baylor is a really good defensive team,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We were not timely enough against them. The ball did not move to the right player enough. It then turned into late shot clock one-on-one plays, and we are not that kind of team. When we do not have Lee (in the game), we do not have that end-of-shot-clock player who we can necessarily throw to. Baylor was good (defensively) today, and we were not as sharp as we need to be against a team like that.”
But the Wildcats did improve in scoring through the first three quarters. They scored nine points in the first, 10 in the second and 16 in the third. They had 14 points in the final period.
“You saw some players — not named Lee — Taylor Lauterback did some good things," Mittie said. "(Emilee) Ebert made some good plays here and there. Rachel (Ranke) knocked down some shots – she hit 1,000 points in her career today.”
Baylor (19-2, 11-1) on the other hand, had a stellar outing offensively. Each active player on the hosts' roster scored. The Lady Bears had three players in double figures, led by Queen Egbo's game-high 19 points, NaLyssa Smith followed with 16 points and Moon Ursin scored 15. The hosts connected on 51% of their attempts.
And they knocked down six 3s.
“Baylor was really good on offense,” Mittie said. “Our defense was really reactive, and that is a bad way to play Baylor. That is a bad way to play anybody, but you might get away with it playing (other teams). We allowed (Baylor) to dictate a lot of things to us. That is why I stuck with some things in this game to get us to understand that we have to be better than we were.”
Turnovers again were a problem for the Wildcats: They coughed up the ball 21 times, leading to 16 points for Baylor.
“We did not play together very well today,” Mittie said. “Baylor did a lot of things: They guarded us well, and we got to control the ball better than we did today.”
Lauterbach, a freshman center, played 18 minutes and scored six points, half coming on a 3-pointer.
“Taylor is one of our hardest workers,” Mittie said. “Taylor is always in the gym and looking to get better. That is going to give her an opportunity the rest of this year and in her future to be a good player. She is capable of knocking (the 3-pointer) shot down. It was good to see her rewarded, because she is in the gym all the time.”
K-State has a quick turnaround, as it is back in action Monday night.
The Wildcats host TCU at 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.