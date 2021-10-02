Skylar Thompson, back on the field and looking no worse for the wear of last month's leg injury, had another epic performance against Oklahoma.
But an inability to get stops defensively, plus an assist the No. 6 Sooners received from the officiating crew, prevented K-State from knocking off Oklahoma for the third consecutive season.
The Wildcats fought until the bitter end, but ultimately came up short, losing 37-31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The offense responded to Thompson's return immediately. The Wildcats (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) drove 62 yards before a fumble brought the promising opening drive to a close: Sophomore running back Jacardia Wright, on his first touch since the Southern Illinois game on Sept. 11, tried to pick up more yardage on first-and-10 at Oklahoma's 13, but Sooner defensive end Reggie Grimes stripped away the ball. Oklahoma Nik Bonitto scooped up the ball and returned it 70 yards before Thompson made a touchdown-saving tackle at K-State's 19.
The Wildcats' defense limited the damage, though: They held the Sooners to a field goal. After Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) got to the 1-yard line, it lost 12 yards after a fumble. Following a false start, K-State defensive tackle Timmy Horne sacked Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler for a 5-yard loss on third-and-18, forcing the visitors to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic.
The Wildcats quickly put the lost fumble behind them, though, as they came out on their next possession and marched 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. K-State rolled the dice on the score, too: it found the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Initially, the Wildcats lined up to go for it. Then, they called timeout to discuss it more. Once play resumed, the field-goal unit remained on the sideline.
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham sent his unit onto the field with a well-designed play.
On the touchdown, fourth-year junior receiver Phillip Brooks momentarily went in motion and lined up beside Thompson before Brooks motioned back out to the right. Thompson faked the inside handoff to Deuce Vaughn and hit Brooks, who outran the OU defenders to the right side of the end zone to give K-State a 7-0 lead after Taiten Winkel's extra point.
Oklahoma took charge in the second quarter, though, outscoring the hosts 10-3.
On the possession after Brooks' touchdown, the Sooners responded with a score of their own on a 4-yard run by halfback Jeremiah Hall. Winkel answered with another field goal, but Brkic capped the half with a 27-yard kick to send the Sooners into intermission with a 13-10 advantage.
Oklahoma padded its lead on the first drive of the second half, going 75 yards in nine plays. Kennedy Brooks ended the possession on a 2-yard run. The Sooners weren't done in the period, though: Rattler connected with Mike Woods for a 14-yard score six minutes later.
The Wildcats' offense finally found a rhythm on their next drive, taking just five plays and 2:11 off the clock for their first score of the second half.
Thompson lofted a ball up to Vaughn, who ran it in for a 7-yard touchdown reception. Winkel's successful point after trimmed Oklahoma's lead to 27-17 at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter.
Then came the game's most controversial play.
K-State caught Oklahoma off guard, as Ty Zentner successfully converted an onside kick — recovering it himself.
The ruling was then reviewed.
Twice.
The first review involved whether the kick went 10 yards. (It did.)
The second review — which is not permitted, yet the officials permitted Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to challenge, anyway — looked at whether Zentner kicked it twice. (He did.)
As a result, officials overturned the call, ruling that Zenter was guilty of illegal touching.
Oklahoma ball, just 43 yards away from the goal line.
Though K-State cornerback Julius Brents picked off Rattler three plays later, any semblance of momentum the hosts might have had had evaporated.
The drive ended after yet another review: The Wildcats went for it on fourth down — that was a common theme Saturday; they converted three of their four fourth-down tries — and picked up the necessary yardage for a fresh set of downs.
Only for a moment.
After reviewing the play, officials deemed that the ball went through the hands of Wildcat receiver Landry Weber and hit the ground. Incomplete pass.
Oklahoma scored on the next drive — a 1-yard pass from Rattler to Hall — to all but seal the victory.
After another Brkic field goal pushed the lead to 37-24, K-State pulled off more of its special teams magic: Malik Knowles returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight week. He took it 93 yards to the house to cut the deficit to 37-31 with 1:20 go.
Another onside-kick attempt wasn't successful. Oklahoma recovered the ball and ran out the clock to keep its undefeated record intact.
The Wildcats are off next week, marking their only open date of the 2021 season. K-State returns to action Oct. 16, hosting Iowa State. The kickoff time and broadcast partner for that contest will be determined at a later date.
This story will be updated.