No. 4 Texas Tech scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth Sunday to walk-off against Kansas State 7-6 and complete the three-game series sweep.
Down 6-4, Zac Vooletich homered on the first pitch of the final half-inning before Cole Stilwell singled and Jace Jung hit the game-winning two-run shot.
The Wildcats (15-16, 1-8 Big 12) took a 2-0 lead in the second when Nick Goodwin homered and Justin Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to score Josh Nicoloff from third.
They added another in the third when Dominic Johnson knocked out a solo home run. Kaelen Culpepper’s fourth-inning double drove home Mitchell to give K-State a 4-1 lead and Dominic Hughes scored on a passed ball in the fifth to make it 5-2.
The Red Raiders (27-8, 7-2 Big 12) scored twice in the seventh to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to one but Goodwin singled in the top of the ninth to score Dylan Phillips and add an insurance run.
It proved to be insufficient.
Blake Adams (3-4) took the loss in 1 2/3 innings, including the ninth when he did not record an out.
Connor McCullough started on the mound for K-State and went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs while striking out five.
Phillips, Goodwin, Nicoloff and Goodwin each had two-hit days.
The Wildcats head return home Thursday to host Texas.
Game 2
Texas Tech scored three in the first and five in the second en route to a 14-0 drubbing of K-State on Saturday.
The Red Raiders collected 10 hits while capitalizing on two Wildcats fielding errors and 11 walks.
K-State, meanwhile, managed just three hits, with Phillips picking up one and pinch-hitter Raphael Pelletier adding the other.
The loss was the first time this season the Wildcats have been shutout and Texas Tech’s 14 runs tied for the most that K-State has allowed this season.
Starter Blake Corsentino (3-4) lasted just two innings after allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits.
The Wildcats fell in Game 1 6-3 after leading 3-1.