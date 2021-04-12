Texas had its way with Kansas State's baseball team Sunday in Austin, Texas.
The No. 3 Longhorns launched three two-run homers to hand the Wildcats a 9-2 loss at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
K-State (17-14, 2-7 Big 12) dropped all three games of the series. The Longhorns also won Friday (13-6) and Saturday (15-1).
Texas (25-8, 10-2) extended its win streak to eight, while K-State left the Lone Star State on a three-game skid.
In Sunday's victory, the hosts scored multiple runs in four of the eight innings they went to the plate.
K-State's Zach Kokoska notched team-best 12th homer of the season, a solo bomb that trimmed Texas’ lead to 2-1 in the fourth, to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. Kokoska and Daniel Carinici both had multi-hit outings in the loss.
“I thought Connor (McCullough) pitched well today with the exception of a couple mistakes,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “He pitched well enough for us to win today, but we were unable to provide him with any run support. Unfortunately, we were inefficient with runners on base all day long, and Texas was not.”
McCullough did not allow a hit until the third inning, when Texas' Trey Faltine reached on an infield single. Mike Antico followed with a two-run homer to put Texas on top 2-0.
Another two-run homer, this one from Ivan Melendez’s extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth. Melendez added another two-run homer in the sixth to push the Longhorns' lead to 6-2.
The Longhorns added three runs off Wildcat reliever Kasey Ford in the eighth to seal the win.
K-State went 2-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Texas, on the other hand, hit .417 with two outs and were even better (.538) with runners in scoring position, going 7-for-13.
K-State returns to action Tuesday, hosting Northern Colorado in the first of a two-game series. Game 1 will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.