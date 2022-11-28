11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-7
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Serena Sundell drives for a layup over Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall on Nov. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 25 Kansas State women’s basketball saw its season-opening winning streak end Saturday night with a 69-53 loss to Arkansas in the finale of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

The Wildcats (7-1) struggled to shoot the ball, hitting just 27.3% (15-of-55) of their shots. That was their worst shooting performance of the season.

Tags

Recommended for you