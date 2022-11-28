No. 25 Kansas State women’s basketball saw its season-opening winning streak end Saturday night with a 69-53 loss to Arkansas in the finale of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats (7-1) struggled to shoot the ball, hitting just 27.3% (15-of-55) of their shots. That was their worst shooting performance of the season.
“I think Arkansas was really content on arriving at the arc,” said head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “We just weren’t really shot-ready prior to that. I think there was some mental fatigue that we saw tonight, playing six games in nine days. It seemed like our footwork was late on those things. But, you know, we’ve got to be able to fight through that some and we just didn’t move the ball well enough to score differently.”
After leading 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Razorbacks (8-0) outscored K-State 23-13 in the second to take a 38-26 halftime lead. They further cemented their advantage by winning the third period 24-15 to go in front 62-41 ahead of the fourth.
The Wildcats played without leading scorer Gabby Gregory for large portions of the game because of an injury. She put up a season-low five points on 1-of-10 shooting.
“She turned it pretty good,” Mittie said of Gregory’s ankle. “And then obviously, she hit 35 last night, and she’s got that swagger and she tried to come back. She was able to come back some but it just seemed to be getting progressively worse. I think we’re going to be okay. We’re fortunate that we’ve got some time but it was, I think it’s a pretty significant ankle roll.”
Jaelyn Glenn led K-State with 14 points and Serena Sundell had 13 points and five rebounds. Brylee Glenn scored 11 points as well.
“The biggest thing I’m most pleased about with Jay is just the aggressiveness and couldn’t get her to take 10 shots a year ago, eight shots a year ago,” Mittie said of Jaelyn Glenn. “On a night where I felt like she could have been more aggressive, she still gets up 17 shots and really does some good things. So she’s really coming along as a player. And I think she’s on the right path.”
Former Wildcat and Manhattan High alum Chrissy Carr led the Razorbacks with 18 points.Arkansas shot 42.4% from the field.
K-State will return will return to action Sunday when it hosts Houston at 1 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.