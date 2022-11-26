Kansas State huddles before a non-conference game against No. 4-ranked Iowa on Nov. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats beat Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday in the second round of the Paradise Jam basketball tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
After trailing 20-16 after the first quarter, with superb shooting, including two career scoring highs, No. 25 Kansas State won the last three quarters to defeat Northern Arizona 93-80 Friday in the second-round game at Paradise Jam.
Behind senior guard Gabby Gregory’s 35 points and sophomore guard Jaelyn Glenn 23 points, both career highs, the Wildcats (7-0) were able to keep their undefeated season alive.
Jaelyn Glenn said during the postgame interview that she was super proud of the way the team pulled through to pull out the win.
“A lot of adversity during that game,” Jaelyn Glenn said. “I am super proud of how we just kept pushing and kept going through everything and pulling out a win.”
Behind Gregory’s and Jaelyn Glenn’s career-setting scoring efforts, sophomore guards Serena Sundell (12) and Brylee Glenn (14) scored in double figures for the Wildcats to have four players score in double figures.
K-State held the lead for moments in the first quarter, but Northern Arizona (3-4) was able to produce a little bit more offense in the first quarter to hold a 20-16 lead.
Head coach Jeff Mittie received a double-technical in the first quarter for voicing his opinion on a foul called against his team and was ejected.
Jaelyn Glenn said that there was an overall reaction on the Wildcats’ sideline to remain focused after Mittie’s ejection.
“We have to stay calm and keep our heads (in place) and play for him,” Jaelyn Glenn said. “He was rooting for us in the locker room. Just keeping calm and keep fighting.”
The Wildcats outscored Lumberjacks 24-16 in the second quarter, including leading 40-33 late in the quarter, to hold a 40-36 lead at halftime.
K-State went on a 7-2 run in the third quarter to hold a 47-38 lead, and the Wildcats stretched the lead to 10 points, 51-41, with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.
Northern Arizona fought to keep the game within reach. The Lumberjacks shortened the lead to 55-50 in the third quarter, but the Wildcats stretched their lead back to 10, 60-50, with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter. They entered the fourth quarter with a 64-56 lead, outscoring the Lumberjacks 24-20 in the third quarter.
The Wildcats controlled the fourth quarter. They stretched their lead to as much as 76-61 with 7:13 remaining. Both Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn made key shots late in the fourth quarter to captivate their career-high performances. Gregory knocked down a 3-pointer to make the lead 81-68. The Lumberjacks responded with a 3-pointer to shorten the Wildcats’ lead to 81-71, and then Jaelyn Glenn responded with a 3-pointer to return the lead back to 13, 84-71.
The Wildcats used the 3-pointers from their top two leading scorers in the game to maintain the momentum in the fourth quarter, as they went on to win 93-80. K-State outscored Northern Arizona 29-24 in the fourth quarter.
K-State made nine 3s and 28 free throws; Northern Arizona made more 3s (10), but just 12 free throws.
K-State will play Arkansas in the final game of the Paradise Jam Saturday at 7 pm..