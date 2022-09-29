Kansas State defensive end Jaylen Pickle, right, helps his teammates Eli Huggins, left, and Austin Moore, center, take down South Dakota ball carrier Shomari Lawrence during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over the Coyotes on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats host Texas Tech on Saturday
After successfully quieting the dynamic offense of the Oklahoma Sooners in last week’s standout 41-34 win in Norman, the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats have an equally dangerous offensive threat to contend with: Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders come into Saturday’s game with one of the top passing attacks in country, leading the Big 12 and coming in third nationally in total yards (1,463) and yards per game (363).
Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith is coming off his third 300-yard performance of his career, including completing 38 of 56 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s overtime win versus Texas.
“Smith is playing really, really well right now and played, I think, dynamite against Texas,” Wildcat coach Chris Klieman said. “So, obviously, that’s more of our focal point. But, you know, you never know who’s going to come in offensively or defensively for either team and make make a play or two that could turn the game.”
Smith’s targets are varied and talented. Five different Red Raider receivers have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game so far, led by 5-foot-10 receiver Myles Price, who comes into the game with 265 yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
“Hopefully, (playing Oklahoma) prepares us pretty well as far as the amount of throws, passing game, open sets, balls coming out of quarterbacks hands,” Klieman said. “These guys are exceptional. It’s not just Myles Price. There’s a lot of guys that can beat you. They’ve got running backs that can beat you and lot of wide receivers.”
No one in the country plays faster than Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders average 94.3 plays per game in the three FBS games they’ve played this season. For reference, Oklahoma, whose offensive pace posed some issues for the Wildcat defense in last week’s win, ran just 86 plays.
Combatting that requires a multi-faceted attack.
In years prior, Klieman would purposely try to bring the tempo down with his offense to gum up the works, but this year, that may not work.
“In the past, I would say we had to probably slow it down,” Klieman said. “But for our offense to be successful, they need to be in rhythm. And one way you get in rhythm is by going faster, and we were able to slow it down when we needed to (last week). I think (Collin Klein) had a great plan of when to go fast and when to slow it down. And we have to continue to mix that up.”
The other key factor is communication. Especially during K-State home games, crowd noise makes verbal signals nearly impossible when the Wildcats are on defense. That can lead a team like Texas Tech to force defenses into mistakes, because their speed keeps defenses from making pre-snap adjustments.
But, if K-State’s non-verbal signals are sharp, it can more easily respond to a Red Raider team that wants to snap the ball, on average, once every 20 seconds.
“It’s very important, at home especially because our fans are so awesome and super loud, which we really appreciate,” junior Austin Moore said. “But it makes that non-verbal communication really important.”
Injuries
Three K-State players ran into some injury trouble last week. Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Leingang did not make the trip to Norman, while sophomore Nate Matlack is still recovering from an injury sustained versus Tulane.
Safety Drake Cheatum, who left the Oklahoma game midway through with an unknown injury, will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.
“(Leingang) is still out indefinitely,” Klieman said. “We’re trying to learn more from the (doctors). I really can’t get into what it is, but we’re trying to learn more this week. I can’t tell you if he’ll be available. We’re still waiting on some more appointments and tests for him. Drake will be fine. And Nate played just a couple of plays on Saturday and couldn’t be effective the way that Nate feels like he can be. And I think that helped us because we were smart enough that our training staff shut him down. So I think it’ll help him this week to be more healthy.”