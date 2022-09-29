09042022-mer-spt-kstatefb-4

Kansas State defensive end Jaylen Pickle, right, helps his teammates Eli Huggins, left, and Austin Moore, center, take down South Dakota ball carrier Shomari Lawrence during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over the Coyotes on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats host Texas Tech on Saturday

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After successfully quieting the dynamic offense of the Oklahoma Sooners in last week’s standout 41-34 win in Norman, the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats have an equally dangerous offensive threat to contend with: Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders come into Saturday’s game with one of the top passing attacks in country, leading the Big 12 and coming in third nationally in total yards (1,463) and yards per game (363).

