Kansas State baseball's run for a Big 12 Championship came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to No. 22 Oklahoma in the semifinals.
After falling behind 1-0, Cole Johnson put the Wildcats (29-29) on the board in the top of the second inning when the Sooners (36-20) committed a throwing error after a Justin Mitchell single.
Cash Rugely singled to score Dominic Hughes in the fifth inning, giving K-State a 2-1 lead.
Oklahoma's Justin Crooks hit a two-RBI double in the sixth, and Peyton Graham hit a solo home run in the seventh to put the Sooners up 4-2.
Johnson singled in the top of the eighth to score Rugely, cutting the Sooners lead to 4-3 and moving Nick Goodwin --- the tying run --- into scoring position with one out.
However, the Wildcats stranded Goodwin and Johnson in the eighth and went down in order in the ninth.
K-State starter Griffin Hassall (4-7) took the loss on the mound, surrendering three runs on eight hits while striking out five in five innings. Dylan Phillips threw three relief innings, striking out four and allowing a run on two hits.
Rugely, Johnson and Mitchell each had two hits for the Wildcats, who made their second straight appearance in the conference semifinals.
"It was a good game; we had our chances," said K-State head coach Pete Hughes in a written release. "[I]t just comes down to pitching and defense and who can get a two-out hit. When you play a good game it's always the little things you're going to talk about. The big home run by Peyton Graham in the seventh put them up two.
"I'm proud of our guys and life in the losing bracket is tough, we handled it really well. They are a resilient group of guys."