Will Howard’s not one for the spotlight.
But when the junior quarterback’s teammates found him somewhere near midfield, nestled in a mass of purple humanity, they hoisted him on their shoulders and carried him following No. 22 Kansas State’s 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State. He had no choice but to enjoy it. .
"That was that was a pretty cool moment," Howard said. "You know, I'm a humble guy. I don't like to have the spotlight on me or anything, but I didn't really have a choice in that situation...That was really cool. I got down and I got to give my mom a hug on the field, so that meant the world to me."
A decision wasn’t made until just before kickoff on whether or not senior Adrian Martinez would be able to play. Martinez still wasn’t feeling 100% during warmups, and the choice was made to go with Howard.
Tthe quarterback took special care to fist-bump almost every player in the locker room, while letting them them know that he would be playing for them today. In that process, senior wide receiver Kade Warner told Howard one thing that stuck with him: there’s nothing scarier in sports than a man playing with nothing to lose.
He embodied that Saturday, dominating from the jump, going 21-for-37 through the air for 296 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
The four touchdown passes by Howard in the first half marked the third time in school history a player had four in a half. Ring of Honor inductee Michael Bishop had four in K-State’s 47-7 win over Northern Illinois in 1997, and Paul Watson had four in 1988 versus Louisiana Tech in a 31-28 loss.
Howard is the first to complete the feat in a conference game.
"After some of the things that I've gone through, I've kind of learned that worrying and playing uptight is the is the worst thing you can do," Howard said. "You know, might as well go out there and lay it all out there. That's exactly what Kade told me. He told me that before the game, he told me that at halftime. I can't thank him enough for always, you know, and everybody on the team just constantly stick sticking with me and give me words of encouragement like that. I can't say enough good things about the guys around me I love this team."
The win is head coach Chris Klieman’s first over Oklahoma State since taking over for Bill Snyder in 2019.
"This is as good a of win, collectively, as I've ever been a part of," Klieman said. "You've got to play complementary football. You have to be really good on offense, you have to be really good on defense and you have to be really good on special teams in order to really sustain success, and we're not there yet. This was a good step forward, but offense fed off the defense, defense fed off the offense. ... We need to play complimentary football and be good in all three phases. And we were really good in all three phases today."
The shutout is the second of the season and the first over a conference foe since 2014, when K-State blanked Texas 23-0. The win was largest shutout victory over a top-10 team by a lower ranked foe.
Howard’s first touchdown was perhaps the most improbable.
Midway through what would be a nine-play, 77-yard drive, K-State found themselves at a fourth-and-five at the 33.
The Wildcats decided to roll the dice and go for it, but junior running back Deuce Vaughn jumped offsides, forcing K-State back another five yards.
That did not deter Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klien though as they trotted Howard and the offense right back out there on fourth-and-10 to go for it. The junior gunslinger found senior Kade Warner streaking down the home sideline. Warner pulled it in for the first of five Wildcat touchdowns in the first half.
"I didn't think field goals we're gonna win this game, and I didn't want to punt it to them," Klieman said. "We took the ball, we won the toss and I wanted to make sure we did something with that or died trying. And so Colin thought he had a really good play drawn up and Will ripped it... That was big for us."
The K-State defense forced a turnover-on-downs on Oklahoma State’s first drive of the game at the Wildcat 38, and two plays later, Deuce Vaughn broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run, pushing K-State’s lead to 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Vaughn ended the day with 158 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 18 yards and a score.
Back-to-back three-and-outs slowed things down a tad, one of which gave Okalahoma State a short field. The Cowboys got down to the K-State 18 before Drake Cheatum popped the ball out of junior wide receiver Brennan Presley hands, leading to a Brendan Mott recovery.
K-State did not capitalize off the fumble, but they did manage to find the endzone again at the 11:17 mark of the second quarter on a 31-yard pass from Howard to senior Phillip Brooks who adjusted in mid-air to pull in the catch.
It was a solid day for the Wildcat receivers, led by Knowles who had eight catches for 113 yards and was less than a yard shy of a touchdown. Warner had 97 yards on five catches and Brooks had two catches for 41 yards.
K-State got he ball back again quickly after Oklahoma State quarterback Spenser Sanders threw an interception to Wildcat corner Julius Brents.
After two quick plays on K-State’s next offensive drive, Howard connected with Warner again on a screen pass. The senior took it 41 yards for the score, pushing the K-State lead to 28-0 with nine minutes to play in the half.
The Wildcats forced one last punt in the first half and got the ball back with 6:42 to play before halftime.
K-State, led once again by Howard, proceeded to methodically make their way down the field, executing on a 14-play, 77-yard drive that took 6:35 which ended in a failed goal line stand by Oklahoma State.
On fourth-and-two from the Oklahoma State 24, the Wildcats’ converted on a pass from Howard to Malik Knowles. Knowles got called on again soon after, taking K-State down to the 1-yard line on a 17-yard reception.
After two sneak attempts by Howard, the Wildcats got their final score of the half on the board with a 1-yard pitch-and-catch to Vaughn who laid out to make the catch.
"That was huge," Howard said. "We knew we needed points and we knew we wanted to throw the ball so that we had the ield goal in our back pocket. But, you know, I said, 'we're scoring this football,' and Deuce made a heck of a catch. We got them in a look that we wanted and it paid off. Going into the half 35-0 versus 28-0 is a big difference."
The Wildcats ended the day with 495 total yards while Oklahoma State had 217, including just 54 yards on the ground.
Things slowed for the Wildcat offense in the second half. In the third quarter, they only had a field goal which was kicked from 21 yards out by senior Ty Zentner, who took over place kicking duties for sophomore Chris Tennant who had struggled earlier in the season.
Zentner also hit a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats found the endzone for a final time after a punt return by Brooks gave K-State short field at the Cowboy 19 midway through the fourth quarter. Freshman running back D.J. Giddens finished things out with a nine yard touchdown run to the outside for the touchdown.
Safety Krew Jackson picked off back-up Cowboy quarterback Gunnar Gundy on Oklahoma State’s final drive of the night to preserve the shutout.
The Wildcats will hang around Manhattan for another week and host Texas next Saturday. Kickoff has been set for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 unless the World Series ends before Saturday, in which the game could be moved to FOX.