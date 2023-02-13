Kansas State senior Will Hopkins hits from the No. 1 fairway during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Hopkins and the rest of the 21st-ranked Wildcat golf team kicked off the spring portion of their schedule on Monday.
The 21st-ranked Kansas State men’s golf team kicked off the spring portion of their schedule after a historic first half of the 2022-23 season.
“We are excited to get back out competing again,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “We have prepared pretty well the last couple of weeks. Now it’s just a matter of getting out and trusting the work we’ve put in.”
The Wildcats won three-straight team championships in the fall for the first time in school history. The three wins are most ever in a fall schedule and already rank as the third-most wins in a single season.
K-State also beat No. 21 Texas and tied with No. 1 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Match Play Championship.
In the three stroke-play events so far, the Wildcats have accumulated a 279.33 stroke average, which is on pace to break the current school record of 285.86 set in 2018-19.
The Wildcats are led by seniors Will Hopkins and Tim Tillmanns, who have 18 career top-10 finishes between them.
Sophomore Cooper Schultz won an individual title at the Wildcat Invitational and earned Big 12 Golfer of the Month Honors in September.
Joining those three is junior Luke O’Neill, sophomore Laurenz Schiergen and sophomore Nicklaus Mason.
The Wildcats will open the season at the Hall Williams Collegiate tournament at the par-71 Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama.
It’s K-State’s sixth appearance in the event. The Wildcats finished fourth last year, led by Tillmanns who had a top-10 finish.
“Magnolia Grove is a great golf course,” Robbins said. “It’s one where if you drive it well you can have a lot of birdie opportunities. It’s a strong field and will be a good test for us.”
The 54-hole event started at 8 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The first two rounds are scheduled for Monday with the final round on tap for Tuesday. Fans can follow along with live scoring on Golfstat.com.
The tournament concluded after this paper went to press so results from the competition will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Mercury.