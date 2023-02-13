09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-10
Buy Now

Kansas State senior Will Hopkins hits from the No. 1 fairway during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Hopkins and the rest of the 21st-ranked Wildcat golf team kicked off the spring portion of their schedule on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The 21st-ranked Kansas State men’s golf team kicked off the spring portion of their schedule after a historic first half of the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to get back out competing again,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “We have prepared pretty well the last couple of weeks. Now it’s just a matter of getting out and trusting the work we’ve put in.”

Recommended for you