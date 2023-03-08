Kansas State's Nicklaus Mason hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole at Colbert Hills during a tournament in 2021. Mason and the Wildcats both finished second overall in a tournament in South Carolina earlier this week.
The Kansas State men's golf team finished second-overall after shooting a 32-under 832 (269-275-288) at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina.
The 21st-ranked Wildcats led throughout the first couple rounds, but a late push from No. 24 Georgia Southern left the Wildcats in second after an even-par 288 in the final round.
“Overall, it was a good tournament for us,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “We are disappointed in the outcome, especially because of the way we played toward the end. To win tournaments against good teams you have to be able to close. Georgia Southern hit a lot of clutch shots and made putts, and we didn’t. Give credit to them. They’ve got a really good team. This is a tournament we feel we should have won, but we will learn from it. This is definitely an experience that will make us better.”
Their 54-hole score was their best of the season and eighth-best in school history. The Wildcats have had five top-five finishes this season.
K-State was led by sophomore Nicklaus Mason who had a career day, finishing second with a 10-under 205 (65-69-71). The finish was the Shawnee native's highest and his lowest-ever score. His 7-under 65 shot on Monday morning was his lowest individual round ever.
The top-five finish was Mason's fourth and the third this season.
Will Hopkins finished 13th with a 7-under 209 (66-71-72) and Cooper Schultz (69-71-69), who was competing as an individual, also tied for 13th after shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round to move up 14 spots on the leaderboard.
Laurenz Schiergen (69-71-71) and Tim Tillmanns (72-67-72) both finished with a 5-under 211 to tie for 23rd place and Luke O'Neill tied for 34th with a 3-under 213 (69-69-75).
The Wildcats will be back in action next week for the Sea Island Invitational in Sea Island, Georgia on March 14-15.