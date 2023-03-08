091421_mer_spt_wildcatinvitational-9.jpg
Kansas State's Nicklaus Mason hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole at Colbert Hills during a tournament in 2021. Mason and the Wildcats both finished second overall in a tournament in South Carolina earlier this week. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Kansas State men's golf team finished second-overall after shooting a 32-under 832 (269-275-288) at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina. 

The 21st-ranked Wildcats led throughout the first couple rounds, but a late push from No. 24 Georgia Southern left the Wildcats in second after an even-par 288 in the final round.

