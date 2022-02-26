Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie watches from the sideline in a game against Texas on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker on the road, 72-69, versus No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Down 69-66 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Kansas State (18-10, 8-8) needed a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game.
It got it. Laura Macke made a 3 to tie the game, 69-69.
But Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5) had the last possession, and as the buzzer sounded for the end of regulation Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson made a 3 win the game 72-69.
“It hurts… there ain’t no doubt about it,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “That is athletics. It hurts to be on the (losing) side of it (this game), but I am proud of our group. We did some really good things. In these kinds of games there is always a couple of play (that make the difference), and just give (Oklahoma) credit for making one more play than we made because we made plays – winning plays – we did not win the game, but we made. We did not win the game, but we made winning plays in this game and that is what I am most pleased with.”
The Wildcats had three players in double figures in scoring with Serena Sundell leading the way with 24 points with Laura Macke (17) and Ayoka Lee (13) following behind her.
“Serena (Sundell) was great all day,” Mittie said. “I thought she had a good look to her. She had good balance. Really made some big plays. (Oklahoma) was really crowding Lee; they were keeping a big crowd around her all day long. It was good to see our group shoot the ball with more confidence. Macke had a big game, and Sundell was huge all day long.”
Macke and Sundell both bad big shots for K-State in this game. Late in the fourth quarter, Sundell made two 3s back-to-back and then Macke made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 69-69 before Oklahoma won the game at the buzzer.
“It was great to see the confidence from both of them to step up and shoot (the ball),” Mittie said. “Serena (Sundell) really had a good look to her (and) stayed aggressive. Laura (Macke) got an open look, and she had the confidence to knock (the shot) down. It was obviously a huge play with only 20 seconds left.”
K-State hosts West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.