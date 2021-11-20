Kansas State volleyball ended its two-match road stint in Austin, Texas, with another three-set loss to No. 2 Texas, falling 25-19, 25-16 and 25-13 on Friday. The Longhorns also swept the Wildcats Thursday evening.
Friday's loss is the 37th consecutive setback for K-State in the series.
Wildcat sophomore Aliyah Carter had 12 kills to lead all players in the match.
"It's a tough task in a tough environment, but I thought we were better today (than yesterday)," K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. "We made some nice adjustments, and I thought Aliyah's swing management and her decision making were really good in that one."
The Wildcats (15-10, 6-8 Big 12) led 15-13 in the first set, hitting .429 before Texas went on a 12-4 run for the opening-set win. K-State had four service errors while the Longhorns recorded five aces.
In Set 2, K-State got within a point, 9-8, before Texas scored seven straight to widen the gap to 16-8.
The Wildcats had 11 kills and 11 errors in the set for a .000 hitting clip, as Texas easily won Set 2.
In the final set, K-State once again led early, 6-5, before Texas scored 12 of the next 16 points. Texas closed the set, and the match, on a 7-1 run.
Texas (22-1, 13-1) has a 57-match home win streak in conference play dating back to the 2014 campaign. The Longhorns have yet to drop a set at home during league play this season. Texas is 14-0 overall in home matches in 2021.
The Wildcat welcome in-state Kansas (13-11, 5-8) for two-match home series in the Sunflower Showdown this week at Bramlage Coliseum.