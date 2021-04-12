Kansas State tennis came up empty versus Texas on Sunday.
Hosting the No. 2 Longhorns at home, the Wildcats didn't manage a single point, falling 7-0.
Texas won all six singles matches and two doubles matches to capture the doubles point. Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita, K-State's No. 2 doubles team, were leading 4-3 before the match was halted because Texas earned the seventh deciding point.
The Wildcats (7-9, 2-5 Big 12) had entered the week 6-0 at home.
Sunday's victory extended the Longhorns' (20-1, 7-0 Big 12) win streak to 13 matches; their lone loss came at the hands of No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 7.
“Texas is deep and deserves to be where they are in the rankings,” K-State head coach Jordan Smith said in a release.
It marked the second loss in as many days for K-State.
On Saturday, No. 10 Baylor won 5-2.
No. 10 Baylor (18-3, 5-1 Big 12) gained the early advantage over K-State (7-8, 2-4 Big 12) in doubles play, as the Bears posted 6-1 wins over the Wildcats on courts one and two, giving them a 1-0 edge heading into the intermission. Baylor rode that momentum to three-straight wins to begin singles’ competition, allowing the Bears to secure the necessary four points to clinch the victory.
The Bears won the doubles' point, but the Wildcats notched a pair of victories in singles play. In the No. 1 spot, Karine-Marion Job beat Mel Krywoj 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. And in the No. 2 spot, Maria Linares outlasted Jessica Hinojosa 6-4, 6-7 (7-10), 1-0 (10-6).
“Great wins by KJ (Karine-Marion Job) and Maria,” Smith said. “They’re both doing a fantastic job competing in our top two spots. Another ranked win for KJ. Each of our ladies needed to go the distance, but they should feel great about how well they closed out their matches.”
After the defeats on consecutive days to top-10 foes, Job said K-State must remain confident.
“I think the important thing is to know that we are still a good team, believe in ourselves, and be assertive when we need too,” she said.
Smith hopes to see that same type of resolve from his squad.
“Hopefully, the mindset for our team is to put it on the line for our last weekend at home,” he said. “Only our mindset matters, in my opinion. We need to honor our seniors the right way.”
The Wildcats wrap up their regular season this week.
It begins Friday, as Oklahoma State comes to Manhattan for a conference clash. Friday's match will start at 3 p.m.