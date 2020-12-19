Maybe to make it more fair, the officials in Saturday's men's basketball game between No. 2 Baylor and Kansas State should have started forcing the Bears to shoot from the rafters. Even then, the odds still might have favored Baylor.
There were no bad shots for Baylor (5-0, 1-0 Big 12) on Saturday, as the Bears knocked down 57.8% of their shots to defeat Kansas State by a grisly score of 100-69.
Saturday's game is just the 14th time in school history that K-State has given up 100 or more points in a game and the first 100-point game for the Wildcats' opposition since 2007. It is the first time a visiting team has reached the point total at Bramlage Coliseum since 1992.
"There's not much you can say. They kicked our butts," head coach Bruce Weber said. "They're a very good team. ... I knew it would not be easy. Obviously, we had to have a special effort and some things go our way."
The gap in talent between the two teams was clear from the start of the game. It took just over five minutes for Baylor to open up a 10-point lead over the Wildcats. Through the game's first eight minutes, the Bears shot just under 70% from the field.
By the end of the first half, Baylor was shooting nearly 62% from the floor and almost 47% from 3-point range. K-State was barely above 47% in its overall shooting.
Kansas State's young core struggled to keep up with the Bears' speed throughout the half. The trio of freshman starters — Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford — scored just nine combined points in the half.
"It's a different experience for us, for the new guys," K-State guard Mike McGuirl said. "I think maybe nerves had to play a little bit with it, but that's no excuse."
To make matters worse for the Wildcats, K-State struggled to formulate solid offensive possessions throughout the half. Kansas State often found itself still holding the ball late in the shot clock and being forced into bad possessions.
The result was 12 turnovers in one half for the Wildcats compared to just six for Baylor. K-State limped into the locker room down 56-27.
"It started with me. It did," McGuirl said. "I take responsibility for that. Came out to the game and turned the ball over, turnovers that were unforced and shouldn't have happened."
To its credit, K-State came out of the break a much improved team.
The Wildcats lit it up offensively in the early going, converting over half of their shots and 67% of their 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the second half. The defense also improved, as Baylor shot just 37% through the same time period.
Despite the Wildcats' late push, the game was never in question for Baylor. The closest K-State got to equaling the Bears' score was when the Wildcats trailed by 23 points midway through the second half.
Four Baylor players, led by MaCio Teague's 23 points, finished the game in double figures scoring. K-State had just two players achieve the feat, with Antonio Gordon scoring a team-high 23 points while Selton Miguel contributed 14 points of his own.
Baylor's Jared Butler also dished 13 assists, which ties for the most assists by an opposing player in K-State history.
In the aftermath, Weber chose to use the game as a learning opportunity for his team. Unlike the Wildcats, Baylor is built around a veteran core, with all five starters being either juniors or seniors. The Bears played just two freshman in the game, compared to the four freshman that played major minutes for K-State.
"(I hope they see) how hard they play, how well they play together, how well they execute, how they accept their roles," Weber said. "One game it's Teague going, the next it's Butler going. They make passes to their big guys. ... All those things you want from a team, they have."
K-State faces a quick turnaround, as the team goes back to non-conference play on Monday afternoon against Jacksonville at Bramlage Coliseum.
"All you can continue to do is learn ..." McGuirl said. "We weren't prepared enough. We didn't prepare for this game as we should have. It's a learning experience and now we're going to learn from this. ... As we've got better all season, we're going to keep getting better."