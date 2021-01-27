Undefeated Baylor, ranked No. 2 in the country, entered Wednesday's home game versus Kansas State as 23.5-point favorites. The spread wasn't large enough.
Not even close.
The Bears bludgeoned the Wildcats 107-59, setting a K-State record for margin of defeat, at 48. The prior mark had stood since 1934, when K-State lost 68-21 at Oklahoma.
K-State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12) fell behind 9-2 early and never recovered. Baylor, which leads the nation in margin of victory and has won every game by at least eight points, never let up Wednesday.
The Bears (15-0, 8-0) led 25-5 less than 10 minutes in. Then 32-5 barely a minute later. And they boasted a 38-5 advantage with 8:25 remaining in the first half. The hosts' largest lead in the opening 20 minutes came at the 6:26 mark, when a 3-pointer from LJ Cryer made it 44-9.
K-State's lone highlight of the half — and arguably, its only notable play of the otherwise forgettable contest — came on the final play, when sophomore forward Antonio Gordon banked in a 3-pointer from beyond half court as the buzzer sounded ... which trimmed the deficit below 30.
The Wildcats trudged into the locker room down 54-26.
K-State returns to action Saturday, as it dips out of conference play to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It will host Texas A&M at 11 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
The game will air nationally on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.