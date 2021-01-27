aylor guard Mark Vital (11) blocks the shot of Kansas State guard Selton Miguel, Kansas State at Baylor

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) blocks the shot of Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) during the first half of Wednesday night's game at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The No. 2 Bears battered the Wildcats 107-59. It marks the largest margin of defeat in the history of K-State's basketball program.

 Courtesy Raymond Carlin III, USA Today Sports

Undefeated Baylor, ranked No. 2 in the country, entered Wednesday's home game versus Kansas State as 23.5-point favorites. The spread wasn't large enough. 

Not even close.

The Bears bludgeoned the Wildcats 107-59, setting a K-State record for margin of defeat, at 48. The prior mark had stood since 1934, when K-State lost 68-21 at Oklahoma.

K-State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12) fell behind 9-2 early and never recovered. Baylor, which leads the nation in margin of victory and has won every game by at least eight points, never let up Wednesday.

The Bears (15-0, 8-0) led 25-5 less than 10 minutes in. Then 32-5 barely a minute later. And they boasted a 38-5 advantage with 8:25 remaining in the first half. The hosts' largest lead in the opening 20 minutes came at the 6:26 mark, when a 3-pointer from LJ Cryer made it 44-9.

K-State's lone highlight of the half — and arguably, its only notable play of the otherwise forgettable contest — came on the final play, when sophomore forward Antonio Gordon banked in a 3-pointer from beyond half court as the buzzer sounded ... which trimmed the deficit below 30.

The Wildcats trudged into the locker room down 54-26.

K-State returns to action Saturday, as it dips out of conference play to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It will host Texas A&M at 11 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

The game will air nationally on ESPNU.

This story will be updated.

