No. 19 TCU scored eight unanswered runs Sunday afternoon to cruise to an 11-3 victory over Kansas State and lock up the series sweep.
The Horned Frogs (18-5, 5-1 Big 12) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a lead.
The Wildcats (11-11, 0-3 Big 12) answered with a run in the top of the fourth before Cole Johnson tied the game with a two-out two-RBI double in the sixth.
However, in the home half of the sixth, TCU answered with three runs to go up 6-3.
K-State will host Northern Colorado for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday at Tointon Family Stadium.
Game 2
TCU scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase Kansas State’s lead and put up eight in the bottom of the sixth to blow the game wide open in a 14-5 win on Saturday.
The Wildcats led 5-2 through 3 1/2 innings but their pitching and defense faltered in the final 5 1/2 frames. K-State allowed a season-high 11 walks to go with a fielding error.
In the top of the fourth, the game was tied 2-2 when Kaelen Culpepper and Dominic Hudges hit home runs to give K-State a three-run lead.
The Wildcats’ lead lasted for two innings as the Horned Frogs. K-State struggled to close out the fifth, as it recorded the first two outs but could not find a way to get the third out before TCU tied the game.
The bottom of the eighth inning began with two walks and a single to load the bases for TCU to hit a grand slam. The Horned Frogs had 13 batters step in the batters box in the inning as the first seven reached base.