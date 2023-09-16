COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 15 Kansas State’s first return to Missouri after 13 years ended in heartbreak Saturday as the Tigers' 61-yard go-ahead field goal soared between the uprights and cleared the crossbar with ease, saddling the Wildcats with their first loss of the season
The kick, which was originally a 56 yarder before being moved back an extra five yards after the Tigers got called for a delay of game penalty, was the longest field goal in SEC history for Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis.
And while the sting and shock of that final play resounded in postgame, the miscues and mistakes throughout the game on both sides of the ball will haunt K-State (2-1) players and coaches for the foreseeable future.
"It was a game of missed opportunities," head coach Chris Klieman said. "We probably missed some plays on offense that we'd like to have back. We struggled with the explosive play on defense, and we shut it down for a while, and it came back to bite us again."
For the Wildcats, the loss is their first on the road since falling to national runner-up TCU last season in Fort Worth. It’s their first loss to the Tigers (3-0) since 2010, and the closest game between the two teams since 1994, when K-State won by three.
"That's a tough loss," senior center Hayden Gillum said. "The guys feel that one. Ultimately, they just made more plays, and you can look back at the whole game and there's always stuff that you wish you could have done better."
The Wildcats struck first, scoring on their opening drive on a 10-yard pass from Howard to Phillip Brooks that was tipped in the end zone by Missouri defender.
Howard, who statistically had another solid day, ended the game with 270 yards on 25-of-39 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. The 25 receptions in a game were a new career high for the senior.
He suffered an lower body injury in the game, which limited his mobility, especially in the second half.
"I mean, it hurt but I was fine," Howard said. "I was good enough to play so that's all that matters."
Freshman Avery Johnson also got several snaps under center and ran the ball four times for 24 yards.
K-State’s next two touchdowns both went to junior tight end Ben Sinnott, the first a 3-yard catch near the start of the second quarter following a missed Missouri 53-yard field goal. The second was another 3-yard catch, this one on a jump pass late in the third quarter, giving K-State its first lead since around the seven-minute mark of the second period.
"I think we had our moments," Sinnott said. "I think we took advantage of opportunities when they were there. We extended plays and I think I think we communicated well."
Sinnott ended the day as the Wildcats’ top receiver, pulling in five passes for 78 yards.
Missouri immediately answered back after K-State's first TD, scoring on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Brady Cook to wide receiver Luther Burden III, who had the Wildcats beat by 10 yards on a play where K-State’s secondary seemed lost.
Burden scored again midway through the fourth quarter on a screen pass from Cook, which he took 26 yards to the end zone, giving Missouri a 27-24 lead with a little more than eight minutes to play.
The former five-star pass catcher was a problem for K-State for much of the game, putting up 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Tiger wide receivers Mookie Cooper and Theo Wease also had strong days. Cooper had four catches for 79 yards while Wease had 72 yards on six catches.
"I saw more panic than I did confusion," Klieman said concerning the performance of K-State's secondary. "Honestly, we struggled to settle in and we've got to go back and look and see why that was. ... Some of it is they had a couple of good schemes that we hadn't prepared for ... and some of that is just us settling down and communicating better."
Cook, meanwhile, had a career day, slicing and dicing K-State’s secondary for 356 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-35 passing and had a 1-yard rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter that gave the Tigers a 17-14 lead at the half.
K-State had multiple chances to extend its lead once it jumped ahead in the second half on Sinnott's second score, but three of its four drives in the fourth quarter stalled out, the longest of which was just 17 yards.
"It just has to be more consistent," Sinnott said. "We have all the talent, all the opportunity in the world. We've just got to be more consistent, for sure."
The fourth drive ended in a 26-yard field goal from Chris Tennant, his second of the afternoon after missing a 55-yarder earlier in the game, that tied things up at 27 with 5:25 left to play in the game.
The Wildcats will look to rebound next week when they host Central Florida next Saturday evening to open Big 12 play.
"Last year, you look at every game after we lost, we came back from it stronger," Howard said. "That's what we've got to do this year. We just got to let it motivate us and not bring us down. I know we're gonna be fine."