A dominant second half made a hard fought win look like a blowout Saturday in No. 15 Kansas State’s 42-13 home victory over Troy (Ala.) Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats shot out to a quick two-touchdown lead before the Trojans fought their way back to get within four late in the first half. However, a key touchdown drive by the Wildcats just before halftime spring-boarded them into the second half where they outscored the Trojans 21-3 on the way to a 2-0 start to the season.
"I think we needed this," senior quarterback Will Howard said. "This was this was a game where we learned a lot. That was a really, really good team. ... They've got one of the tougher defenses I've ever gone against."
The loss ended a 12-game winning streak for Troy, the second-longest active streak in FBS.
"They’re an extremely good football team, take nothing away from them," Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. "Hats off to Kansas State. I’m not pleased because we didn’t play the best brand of football we can play."
With their early 14-point lead diminished to just four with 50 seconds to play in the second quarter, K-State started their final drive of the first half at their own 34-yard line.
The Wildcats drove their way to midfield while using up 25 seconds. Howard was sacked on the second play of the drive, and then broke free a 15-yard keeper on the next play which ate up their final two timeouts of the half.
Howard then found Treshaun Ward on a curl that the senior running back took out of bounds after 10 yards, and then connected on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Brooks who caught the ball in the middle of the field at the 24 and then outran Troy defenders to the end zone thanks to a big block from fellow receiver Jadon Jackson.
"We've been stressing that "four over four"," Howard said. "The four minutes going into half (and) four minutes coming out. If you look at a lot of our losses last year, a lot of those were big swings before half and after half. ... Having Phil make that move and having Jadon make a heck of a block on the outside, that was huge for us going into going into the half."
Brooks, who had a quiet season opener, finished the day with 94 yards on seven catches with a touchdown. 52 of those yards came after the catch.
"He's really taken his game to another level," Howard said. "In terms of everything, not just on the field stuff. He's really stepped up as a leader in that room."
Those were the first points for K-State since scoring on two of their first three drives of the game. Jadon Jackson had his second game-opening touchdown of the season on a nine-yard touchdown catch from Howard and then two drives later, Brooks scored his first touchdown of the day on a jet sweep on the 2-yard line.
Brooks had his first two touchdown game since 2020’s home versus Kansas when he ran two punt returns in for touchdowns.
"I'm so happy for Phil," Klieman said. "We went to him a number of times. We're putting a lot on him, returning punts, returning kicks, as well as what he's doing in the receiving group. He's been here a long time, he takes care of his body exceptionally well and Phillip wants that role."
The Wildcats also snagged their first takeaway of the season in the first half, a physical interception by sophomore cornerback Will Lee III, but immediately gave the ball back three plays later on a 38-yard misfire in the end zone by Howard that was picked off by Troy cornerback Reddy Steward.
Despite the interception, the senior was fairly steady, ending the game with 250 yards through the air on 21-of-32 passing with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.
“I know that he was kicking himself for the one pick that he threw in the end zone, probably taking the shot, getting a little a little bit greedy, potentially," Klieman said. "I thought he really settled in after that and said, 'Okay, I made a mistake. Now I've got to own it and I've got to come back and play really well,' and I thought he made some really good plays in that second half.”
The Trojans capitalized off that interception with a 24-yard field goal for their first points of the game and then scored again, a 21-yard touchdown pass that sophomore wide receiver Chris Lewis managed to grab with one outstretched hand.
The Wildcats went into the half leading 21-10.
K-State’s first two drives of the second half ended with punts, but on the third, Wildcat wide receiver Keagan Johnson, a transfer from Iowa, made his debut after missing the first game and a half because of injury.
"He was limited this week and started to get better as the week went on," Klieman said. "But the other three guys have been playing really well, so we wanted to give him an opportunity. ... I think everybody can see he's a special receiver and a really good player and it was great to see him being explosive and he made some big time plays and we're happy to have him back."
Howard found the senior twice on the drive, including on a 17-yarder that got K-State on the goal line. The senior quarterback ran it in two plays later, extending the Wildcat lead to 28-10.
The Wildcats did a fairly good job of bottling up an explosive Troy rushing attack that went off for more than 300 yards in its opening game of the season, holding them to 70 yards overall. Forty-six of those yards came on a run from junior back Kimani Vidal which set up Troy’s second field goal of the game, a 37 yarder.
"We're playing a lot of guys in there and we're getting good penetration," Klieman said. "We're doing a really good job fitting the run. That's the thing that I'm probably most excited about. We work hard on our run game. And you know we're hitting our fits and hitting them physically and then pushing the pile back. We didn't have a bunch of missed tackles on the perimeter. I thought our perimeter run defense was much better."
Troy made things difficult for K-State in the run game as well, holding the Wildcats to 3.9 yards per rush.
However, K-State did find a way to break off six runs of 10 or more yards that made up the lions share of their rushing attack. On their other 32 attempts, the good as advertised Troy defensive line held K-State to less than two yards a run.
With Troy back within 15 points, 28-13, with a little less than 14 minutes to play, K-State found the end zone on their next two drives, pushing the lead to 29 points with less than three minutes to play and putting the game out of reach.
A six-play, 88-yard drive which was jumpstarted by a 40-yard reception from Howard to Jackson ended with a one-yard catch by Ward.
"(Jackson) jumped on the opportunity and that's the thing, that catch he made on the long 40 yarder in double coverage, Will put it in a spot only Jadon can get but Jadon ran through the catch and that was a huge play," Klieman said. "I think they had just gotten a field goal to cut it to a true two score game. And it was really important for us to get points on that next drive."
Jackson had another strong showing, finishing the game with 77 yards on four catches with a touchdown.
The Wildcats wrapped it all up with a six-play, 36-yard drive was capped off by Howard's second rushing score, this one from one-yard out.
K-State hits the road for the first time this season next Saturday when it faces former Big 12 foe Missouri in Columbia. Last season, the Wildcats absolutely leveled the Tigers with a 40-12 win. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m..