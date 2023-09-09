A dominant second half made a hard fought win look like a blowout Saturday in No. 15 Kansas State’s 42-13 home victory over Troy (Ala.) Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats shot out to a quick two-touchdown lead before the Trojans fought their way back to get within four late in the first half. However, a key touchdown drive by the Wildcats just before halftime spring-boarded them into the second half where they outscored the Trojans 21-3 on the way to a 2-0 start to the season. 

