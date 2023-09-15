For the first time since 2010, No. 15 Kansas State will make the 3 1/2-hour trek east to face old familiar foe Missouri in the second game of a home-and-home series.
The Wildcats absolutely trounced the Tigers in Manhattan last season, winning 40-12 in a game that was even more of a blowout than the score implies.
K-State fought its way through a nearly one-hour rain delay, led 20-3 at half and almost kept the Tigers out of the end zone for the entirety of the game, save for a literally last-second desperation push into the end zone after a Wildcat defensive penalty gave Missouri an un-timed down with zero seconds left on the clock.
While that play certainly ruffled the feathers of K-State fans and even drew the ire of Wildcat players, it could not have been further from K-State coach Chris Klieman’s mind Tuesday when he sat down to talk to media.
“Now that you say that, I never even thought about that,” Klieman said. “Just a weird, weird day in general with the amount of delays that we had and how hard it was raining. I know it was very difficult for us to throw the football. I know it had to be really difficult for them to throw the football, I mean it was it was pouring.”
That weird day included a point in which K-State intercepted four Missouri passes on four consecutive drives, something that was hard to believe as it was happening, and even more stupefying looking back a year later.
The quarterback who threw two of those picks, Brady Cook, is back at the helm of the Mizzou offense after only throwing five more interceptions the rest of the season. He’s mistake free through the first two games of this season as well, something Klieman said is much more representative of the junior than a bad day in Manhattan a season ago.
“You can throw that game out because that’s not him,” Klieman said of Cook. “I think he’s a terrific quarterback. I don’t know him at all, but just watching him play, he’s a tremendous competitor. I think he’s a tough kid. I think he throws the ball exceptionally well. … I remember the game last year and Adrian saying, ‘Coach, we’re calling these pass plays and it’s hard to grip that ball,’ it was waterlogged. So I know that Brady couldn’t grip the ball any better than Adrian could.”
But despite last year’s shunting, there’s probably more excitement surrounding this year’s game than last year. Faurot Field will be sold out, the first time the Tigers have managed that since 2019, and many K-State fans will be making the drive to sit among the rowdy Missouri fans.
K-State is coming off a Big 12 title and is bringing the hype that their top-20 ranking carries, and Missouri is still bursting with talent, led by sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III, the former five-star who’s been the Tigers’ main threat in the passing game.
“I think it’s gonna be a great environment for college football,” Klieman said. “I think this is a great game, a regional non-conference game and rivalry. It’s going to be a great test for our guys because we’re going to go into these types of environments as we get into the Big 12. It’s gonna be a great opportunity for our guys to measure themselves against a tremendous football team on the road … For us to be successful in our league, we have to be successful on the road. So it’s a great test.”
K-State had a better record last season on the road than they did at home. Their only road loss came to a TCU team that played in the national championship, and the Wildcats led in that game heading into the fourth quarter.
That DNA is still very much a part of this years’ K-State team, and the players are eager to feel the hate and excitement that comes from playing in front of a hostile crowd.
“It’s going to be a loud, packed environment,” senior quarterback Will Howard said. “And we love that. ... We said all last year, I feel like we were the best road team in the Big 12. I think that’s a big reason why we won the Big 12 last year is because of the success that we had on the road. ... It’s kind of that ‘us against the world’ mentality when you go in there and you’ve got 70-plus players and some staff and you’ve got a whole stadium rooting against you. I think it’s fun. We love that.”
However, the Wildcats’ main goal on Saturday will be silencing the black and yellow clad fans and players, many of whom have discounted the Wildcats win last season because of the inclement weather.
“I’ve heard it was the weather’s fault,” tight end Ben Sinnott said. “’It was rainy, we couldn’t warm up, we couldn’t get ready,’ but the weather isn’t the one playing on the field. Both teams are dealing with the exact same environment, so hearing excuses about the weather is pretty funny.
“I know that they’ve had this game circled for a long time, we have as well. So we’re ready to prove what kind of team we are and kind of shut them up.”
The Wildcats and the Tigers kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.