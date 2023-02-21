The restorative power of a home court advantage boosted a rejuvenated Kansas State to its second straight win as the 14th-ranked Wildcats used a strong second half to come away with a decisive 75-65 victory over No. 9 Baylor Tuesday evening.
The win boosts K-State (21-7, 9-6) back into third place in the Big 12 and ties the school record for top 25 victories in a season with seven.
"We needed this," senior point guard Markquis Nowell said. "We earned this, we put in the work. When things were going bad, we adjusted and we looked over our mistakes. It's good to be back on the winning side of things.”
Starting from the Wildcats’ opening bucket of the evening, a lob from Nowell to Keyontae Johnson, K-State dominated down low, outscoring Baylor 42-16 in the paint.
“That was definitely a point of emphasis," head coach Jerome Tang said. "We wanted to get to the paint either and transition on the half court and the guys executed."
That emphasis led to the Wildcats shooting 48.3% from the field, their best performance in a month.
Johnson had his best scoring night since the Wildcats’ win at Texas when he scored 28 points back at the beginning of Big 12 play.
The senior had 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting including a 2-of-4 mark from 3. He also added four assists.
"(He had fresh) legs," Tang said when describing what changed for Johnson Tuesday night. "And they didn't double team as much. So (fresh) legs, and the ability to play one-on-one. He's hard to stop one-on-one."
Joining Johnson in double-figures was Nowell, who shot 2-of-11 from the floor and missed all six of his attempts from behind the arc, but hit all 10 of his free throws.
"I've think we used four defenses (to try and slow Nowell)," Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. "I've got one defense that will work, him graduating."
Nowell ended the night with the 14th double-double of his career and his ninth as a Wildcat, dishing out 10 assists and leaving the game with zero turnovers. The game is Nowell’s first at K-State without a turnover.
"The game plan for me was just to come out here, be poised and get my guys the ball,” Nowell said. “The way that Baylor plays defense, they try to overplay a lot, so that's why a lot of backdoor lobs and backdoor layups were open today. I was just reading the defense and taking whatever I saw."
As a team, K-State only turned the ball over seven times — the Wildcats’ best mark all season — while forcing 13 Baylor turnovers, which the Wildcats turned into 19 points.
Tang is now 2-0 versus the Bears (20-8, 9-6) and his former boss of almost 20 years in Drew.
K-State led by as much as 10 midway through the first half thanks in part to a 7-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Johnson and a Cam Carter layup in transition off an assist from Johnson.
Baylor stormed back, retaking a one-point lead with an 11-0 run executed in less than two and a half minutes that included three 3-pointers by the Bears, the best 3-point shooting team in the Big 12.
Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George had two of those three outside jumpers and led the Bears with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Junior LJ Cryer had 16 points, including four 3’s, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Senior guard Adam Flagler, who came in averaging 16 points a game, had just four points after a 1-of-13 performance.
Baylor pushed that lead to as much as eight after hitting two more 3’s, extending their run to 21-3. The Bears ended the first half with six makes from beyond the arc and had 11 total in the game.
"I thought, in the first half, we did a really good job early and then we messed up on some ball screen coverages and they were able to make some threes," Tang said. "At halftime, the team said, 'Coach, I think if we do this, it will make it better for us.' So the fact that they were thinking about how the problems were taking place, and they came up with the solution, that was big time. Then, in the second half, they went out and executed the thing that they said they wanted to do."
Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who picked up two fouls early in the game, returned for the final three and a half minutes of the first half and scored the final two buckets, a corner 3 and a two-handed dunk, giving him eight points in the first half despite only playing 10 minutes.
K-State went into halftime only trailing by three, 34-31.
The Wildcats came out of the second half with a renewed defensive vigor.
After both teams traded punches early, the Bears went 4:07 without scoring and over seven minutes without hitting a shot from the field while K-State built its lead back to double-digits as part of an 18-4 run.
"We just responded like winners," Nowell said. "We have a bunch of winners on this team who, through adversity, can respond correctly. We adjusted and we got better from it like we always do."
Carter brought Bramlage to full-lather at the very end of the spree, stealing the ball from Baylor’s Caleb Lohner and outrunning everyone else on the court on the way to a emphatic one-handed jam, giving K-State its largest lead of the game at 11, and forcing a Baylor timeout.
"I saw the rim was wide open, nobody was under there," Carter said. "I went up and I thought I was gonna lay the ball up. (Assistant coach Marco Borne) did too, so I had to dunk it just for him."
Carter was the third and final Wildcat in double-figures, ending his night with 10 points while co-leading the team with eight rebounds. He also added two assists and two steals.
From there, the Bears only got within eight points once in the final 10 minutes.
Up next, the Wildcats will take their two-game win streak back on the road Saturday when they travel to Oklahoma State (16-12, 7-8). The Wildcats won the first meet in Manhattan, 65-57, on Jan. 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.