As Davion Bradford collected himself and rose for a shot mere feet away from the basket Saturday, he wasn't aware Mac McClung had crept up beside him. Just as Bradford released his hook shot in the paint, McClung rejected it from behind.
Bradford, Kansas State's freshman forward, had no idea what hit him. A cagey transfer from Georgetown, McClung grabbed the ball after his block and pushed it up the floor for Texas Tech.
The play not only was a microcosm of Saturday's game at Bramlage Coliseum; it was emblematic of the Wildcats' season as whole.
K-State has talent, yes. But it's young. (Like Bradford.) The Wildcats, game in and game out, are facing teams that have far more experience. (Like McClung, a junior.) Teams that have been together far longer. Teams that make smart plays.
And most importantly — teams that make winning plays.
For the 10th time in as many games, K-State's opponent made more winning plays, as the No. 13 Red Raiders left Manhattan with a 73-62 victory in hand, sweeping the season series between two clubs for the second consecutive year.
"If we didn’t fight against this (Texas Tech) team that is very, very tough and physical, they were going to kick our butts," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. "To our guys’ credit, they rose up today. I was proud to be their coach. They competed. They fought. They gave us a chance. Obviously, we’re not perfect, but they gave us a chance."
The 10 straight defeats tie for the longest skid in Weber's nine-year tenure with the Wildcats; K-State also lost 10 games in a row last season before beating Iowa State at home on senior day in the final contest of the regular season.
Unlike the Wildcats' (5-15, 1-10 Big 12) previous four conference outings — K-State lost all four by 20 or more points, with an average margin of defeat of nearly 30 points (29.8) per game — Saturday was competitive for the duration. The Red Raiders' (14-5, 6-4) largest lead all day, after all, was 12 points.
At halftime, K-State trailed by just five, 30-25.
And with 2:20 remaining, the Wildcats only were down six points, 63-57.
But the Red Raiders pulled away in the final two minutes, outscoring the hosts 9-5.
Another sobering stat: Texas Tech led wire to wire. As Kansas did in K-State's prior outing, a 74-51 loss in Lawrence on Tuesday. Add it up, and the Wildcats have trailed the last 81-plus minutes they've been on the court. K-State hasn't held a lead since it was on top of Texas A&M, 58-57, with 1:39 to play on Jan. 30. (The Aggies went on to win that game 68-61.)
Weber pinned part of the blame for Saturday's loss on lackluster free throw shooting.
The Wildcats went to the line 22 times; they made just 13, a conversion rate of just 59.1%.
"We had our chances. ... We did get it inside. We got into the paint," Weber said. "We got to the line, but we didn’t convert like we needed to."
Guards Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack tied for high-scorer honors for K-State for the second consecutive game, as both had 16 points.
McClung, a junior, scored a game-high 23 points for Texas Tech, going 8-for-17 from the field. While he only made one of his six 3-point attempts, he went 6 of 9 at the free throw line.
Despite the loss, Pack said he viewed Saturday as a step in the right direction for the Wildcats.
It's the type of positivity the team needs to exude, as things don't get any easier: next up is No. 6 Texas, which beat K-State 82-67 last month in Austin, Texas. And the Longhorns will enter Tuesday's matchup — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bramlage in a game that will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ — angry after Saturday, when they lost in double overtime to Oklahoma State.
Pack won't let anything get him down, though.
"I believe we played very hard today," he said. "I couldn’t ask anything better of our team. They did a great job today. (We had) great energy. ... I couldn’t be more proud of them. We've just got to be better (and we've got) to finish games."