A valiant second-half comeback for Kansas State came up just short Tuesday.
Down 62-45 to No. 13 Texas with 12:44 remaining, the Wildcats staged a furious rally, drawing to within one point multiple times in the closing moments. But clutch free throw shooting down the stretch saved the Longhorns.
After a last-ditch 3-pointer Mike McGuirl went awry, Texas escaped with an 80-77 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
It marked K-State's (5-16, 1-11 Big 12) 11th straight loss, the longest winless drought in head coach Bruce Weber's nine seasons in Manhattan. It also tied the longest skid since the 1999-2000 season, when the Wildcats also lost 11 in a row in the final year of the Tom Asbury era.
It was a bounce-back showing for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4), who lost at Oklahoma State in double overtime last time out.
K-State's offense finally got out of a rut in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wildcats knocked down 53.8% (14-for-26) of their shots, including 50% (6 of 12) of their attempts behind the 3-point line. That powered them to 39 points, their most in a half since scoring 43 in the second half of last month's loss to Texas.
The only problem with K-State's stellar first-half shooting?
The Longhorns were even better.
Texas made their first six 3-point attempts Tuesday, and finished the half at a 75% (8-for-12) clip beyond the arc.
One (very, very small) takeaway for K-State on Tuesday: It finally held a lead for the first time in the month of February. It led Texas A&M by a point with 1:39 on Jan. 30. (The Aggies went on to win that game 68-61.)
In their next two games, the Wildcats trailed for the duration: at Kansas and home versus Texas Tech.
The quick start Tuesday came from freshman wing Selton Miguel, who nailed a 3 on the opening possession. Texas immediately responded with a triple of its own.
Texas still led for the majority of the contest, but K-State remained close for a good portion. The Wildcats moved ahead, 35-34, at the 3:37 mark of the first half. From there, the Longhorns outscored the hosts 9-4 to take a 43-39 advantage into the break.
That four-point edge for the visitors quickly ballooned when the teams returned after halftime. Texas opened the half on a 7-0 run, and scored 12 of the first 14, extending its lead to 55-41 with 15:53 to play.
But the Wildcats never gave up.
They drew within four points, 68-64, with 3:57 to go. After the teams traded baskets, K-State still trailed by four (74-70) following a pair of free throws from freshman guard Nijel Park with 1:25 to go.
A turnover for K-State led to a fast break opportunity for Texas guard Matt Coleman III. He tried to come up with some razzle dazzle, skying for a one-handed dunk. But it didn't fall, as it went ricocheted backward.
The Wildcats capitalized: McGuirl splashed a triple to cut the deficit to one, 74-73, with 42.7 seconds remaining.
Andrew Jones was fouled on the other end and made both free throws, pushing the Longhorns' lead back to three, 76-73, with only 20.8 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing possession, Pack penetrated and laid it in to make it 76-75 with 9.7 ticks left on the clock.
Four more free throws by the Longhorns sealed the victory, giving them a season sweep of the Wildcats for the second year in a row.
K-State returns to action Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla., to face Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The game will air on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.