Kansas State baseball had a weekend in Stillwater, Okla., it rather would forget.
K-State dropped all three games of the series in the Big 12 opener for both teams, capped by an 8-2 loss Sunday at O’Brate Stadium. Sunday’s loss followed defeats on Friday (14-5) and Saturday (4-2).
In Sunday’s six-run win for the hosts, Oklahoma State starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski allowed just one hit in seven innings of work.
The Wildcats (13-10, 0-3 Big 12) didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning, when Zach Kokoska launched a home run.
“We just didn’t make adjustments against a really good arm,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “Wrobleski had really good stuff, so you’ve got to pick your spots to have productive innings against those type of guys. We didn’t capitalize when he lost control of the strike zone. In Big 12 games, there are only going to be one or two spots where you can make up some runs. He gave us an opportunity to do that, but we didn’t’ take advantage of it.”
Oklahoma State (15-6-1, 3-0) scored three unearned runs in the fourth thanks to two K-State errors, which extended the Cowboys’ lead to 6-1.
K-State starting pitcher Connor McCullough’s day ended in the fourth inning; he finished with six runs allowed (three earned) on four hits.
Oklahoma State scored two more runs in the fifth innings via RBI singles from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and McCusker.
Kokoska led the way at the plate for the Wildcats, accounting for two of the team’s three hits. His seventh-inning homer was his conference-leading ninth of the year.
Out of the bullpen, K-State senior Kasey Ford logged 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Ford gave up three hits and recorded four strikeouts.
Wrobleski, Trevor Martin and Brett Standlee combined to strike out 13 K-State batters. The Wildcats went 0-for-9 with two outs, and were even worse with runners in scoring position (0-for-12).
K-State went 3-for-28 with runners in scoring position in the three-game series.
The Wildcats will try to get back in the win column Thursday, when they welcome Texas Tech to Manhattan for a three-game series. First pitch Thursday is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.