After a sweep at the hands of top-ranked Texas last week, Kansas State got back on the winning track against Oklahoma on Thursday.
The No. 13 Wildcats topped the Sooners in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.
K-State dominated at the net with 46 kills compared to Oklahoma’s 22 kills. Freshman Aliyah Carter led the way with 17 kills.
“I feel great about (my performance),” Carter said with a big smile after the game. “I will always feel good when I get 17 kills. I feel even better that we won. As long as I am helping the team out in the end, I am happy.”
Though the Sooners jumped out to a 6-3 lead, Wildcat coach Suzie Fritz called a timeout to help her team regroup.
“We were hurting ourselves. It was simply just about execution,” Fritz said. “We hit three our four balls out of bounds. We weren’t locked in. We were not making plays. It was a lack of execution on our part.”
That led to a big run for the Wildcats (4-3, 4-3 Big 12) that gave them a 19-14 lead in the set.
“Once we got it going, we managed our unforced errors,” Fritz said. “The rhythm started to flow better.”
K-State went on to win the first set comfortably, 25-16. The second set ended about the same as the first, but started different. K-State jumped on top early for a 4-2 lead. Oklahoma competed with the Wildcats up until K-State got to a 21-17 lead, then the Wildcats were able to pull away to win the set 25-17.
The Wildcats started out the third set with a 3-1 lead,but the Sooners (2-5, 2-5) hung with them throughout the whole set.
The Sooners had a 20-18 lead, and Fritz called a timeout to propel the team to rally and secure the set.
The Wildcats came out of the timeout and leveled the set at 20-all. The Sooners got the lead back at 21-20, but that was the last lead the Sooners had on the night as the Wildcats won the set 25-22.
Carter capped the victory with another kill.
“Jacque (Smith) left me the ball, and I had two options: I could go up and be aggressive and try to get a swing, or I could just leave a pre-ball over and have them potentially get that point,” Carter said, “and I thought, ‘I have been aggressive all night, and it has been working for me, so I might as well be aggressive again.’ And it worked out for me.”
The Wildcats and Sooners play again Friday night in the second contest of the two-match series.