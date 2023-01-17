An all-time classic in the 116-year history of the Sunflower Showdown was played on Tuesday, and even that may be putting it lightly.
No. 13 Kansas State did hang on to beat No. 2 Kansas in overtime, 83-82, in a game where 13 ties and nine lead changes came down to just 30 seconds and the final two possessions of the night.
The Wildcats had cut the KU lead to a point, 82-81, with a 1:06 left to play after senior forward Keyontae Johnson hit one of two from the line.
The Jayhawks nearly went up two possessions after a 3-pointer from Jalen Wilson as the shot clock was expiring, but the shot was called off because KU coach Bill Self called a timeout just a second before the ball left Wilson's hands. Wilson, who ended the game with a career-high 38 points, came out of the timeout and missed a outside shot from the corner, setting up the Wildcats’ winning play.
Johnson co-led the Wildcats in scoring with 24 points along with senior guard Desi Sills, but none of his buckets were more vital than the final make of the game.
Tied up at 82 with just 30 seconds to play, Johnson spun off of Wilson and created just enough space to rise up and catch a lob from senior point guard Markquis Nowell and flush it home with both hands.
Nowell struggled to score throughout the duration and ended the game with a season-low four points. But that didn't stop him from contributing, ending the game with seven assists and four steals.
After Johnson's dunk, Kansas called timeout with 11 seconds to play, down two.
The Jayhawks got the ball in to point guard Dajuan Harris and when he couldn’t find Wilson, he attempted to drive into the corner. Nowell managed to poke the ball out and Ismael Massoud dove onto the floor, scooped up the loose ball and got a pass off to Johnson who tossed it up in the air as time expired.
A completely full K-State student section emptied out onto the court, and the Wildcats moved into a tie for first place in the conference with the previously undefeated in Big 12 play Jayhawks.
REGULATION
After both teams traded buckets early, the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-point lead, 16-6, after a 12-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from Johnson.
The Wildcats opened the game 4-for-4 from behind the arc, including one from senior Desi Sills who came off the bench to put up a team-high 14 points in the half.
K-State stretched that lead to 14, 33-19, just before the eight-minute mark, but seven straight points from Kansas, including a 3-pointer from Joseph Yesefu, cut the Wildcat lead back within 10.
Johnson picked up his second foul with a little less than six minutes to play and was sat with 4:56 to left in the first half as the Wildcats went into a cold spell, hitting just one shot from the field in the final 4:53 of the first half.
Tang did put Johnson back in the game for the final possession and the senior managed to get a jumper from the top of the key to go just before time expired.
The Wildcats led 44-39 at the half.
That lead stretched to nine early in the second half after a 3-pointer from Ismael Massoud and a steal and score by Sills, A 9-3 Jayhawk spurt kept the Jayhawks right in it.
An 8-0 run midway through the half allowed Kansas to retake the lead for the first time since leading 6-4 at the beginning of the game.
A nearly four-minute scoring drought ended with free throws from Johnson and a Tomlin to push the Wildcats back ahead.
The K-State lead stretched to five but KU quickly brought it back to a one-possession game.
Wilson tied the game up with two free throws, giving K-State the ball with 56 seconds to play.
Three misses, two layups and a wide open 3-pointer for Nowell, on the next possession allowed Kansas the possibility to take the lead on the final possession, but a steal by Tomlin with four seconds to play allowed Johnson a final shot at a game winner.
The senior transfer got the shot but it rolled out, pushing the game into overtime.
Up next, K-State will host a struggling Texas Tech team that’s winless in Big 12 play and coming off a home loss to No. 21 Baylor.
This story will be updated with quotes.