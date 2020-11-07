No. 11 Kansas State volleyball made easy work of Texas Tech on Saturday, defeating the Red Raiders in straight sets to complete a weekend sweep of the team and improve to 8-4 on the season.
Brynn Carlson led the Wildcats with 11 kills while hitting a season-best .429. Freshman Jayden Nembhard also had a standout match, logging eight kills by hitting .471.
None of the sets were close, as K-State won 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 to win its fifth match in its last six contests. Kansas State won Friday's match in five sets.
“I thought it was a really well-balanced effort in all phases,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a statement. “Any time you can get that kind of separation, it’s key. We were better in serve and pass. We were, offensively, more productive. We were better defensively and our transition game, in the last two matches, I was really pleased with."
Shelby Martin also achieved a little bit of history in the match, notching her 3,000th career assist. She is currently fifth among active players with 3,022 assists.
The Wildcats will play their final home series of the season starting Friday, when they host TCU for a two-game set finishing Saturday. Both matches will start at 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.