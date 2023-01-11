Jerome Tang isn’t a man who typically swears.
But when he saw Markquis Nowell throw up a lob to Keyontae Johnson — who leapt impossibly high in the air and threw it down with one hand — he couldn’t help but drop an F-bomb.
“I thought the ball was going out of bounds, so in my head, I was thinking, ‘Oh crap, it’s a turnover,’” Tang said. “But then (Johnson) jumps up vertical and catches the thing — he’s outside the lane, it looked like — and then hammers it. And I said, ‘What the —?’ … Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments, and those two dudes connecting on that, there’s no coaching to that. That’s players. That’s dudes.”
Johnson’s dunk gave No. 11 Kansas State a five-point lead with 38 seconds left and cemented a 65-57 victory over Oklahoma State Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.
The win was the Wildcats’ ninth straight, but it required a much different style of play than their first three games of conference play. After averaging 106.5 points in road contests against then-No. 6 Texas and then-No. 19 Baylor last week, K-State (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) shot just 36% (21-of-59) from the field and 33% (9-of-27) from long distance against the Cowboys, the top scoring defense in the conference.
“I give a lot of credit to them,” Nowell said. “They defended well. They blocked a lot of our shots. They’re the No.-1 team defensively in the conference, so you’ve got to give a lot of credit to them. They play hard.
However, the Wildcats’ defense — which, in turn, allowed an average of 99 points against the Longhorns and the Bears — showed up, holding Oklahoma State to 33.3% (22-of-66) shooting overall and a 23% (5-of-22) clip on 3-point attempts. In the second half, the Cowboys made just 23% (8-of-35) of their attempts from the field and managed 25 points.
“We came off those other two games (against Texas and Baylor) and people said we couldn’t play defense,” Tang said. “But those two teams we played are really good offensively, and the pace of the game — the number of possessions — dictated that the score was going to be high when you have good offensive teams. It doesn’t mean you’re bad defensively.
“This pace and this style of play dictated the score was going to be lower, but that we didn’t score as much doesn’t mean that we’re bad offensively. In boxing, they say, ‘Styles make fights.’ This was just a different style.”
While buckets came at a premium all night, Nowell paced K-State with 20 points, burying five triples — including a couple from several feet past the line — while dishing out seven assists and pulling down five boards.
Johnson — who struggled in the first half, going 1-of-7 with three points — finished with 12 points to help the Wildcats outscore Oklahoma State 35-25 in the second half. Desi Sills added 11 points off the bench.
The Cowboys (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) got 23 points out of Kalib Boone, who went 9-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. Non-starter Caleb Asberry contributed 15.
It was clear early on that K-State wasn’t going to score at will as it fell behind 13-9 with 7 ½ minutes gone in the first half. The Wildcats rallied with a 14-4 run to go on top 23-17 before Oklahoma State went on an 11-0 spree of its own powered by eight straight points from Boone.
Cam Carter hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the Cowboys’ advantage to 32-20 at the intermission.
Tang said he thought his team played tight in the first half, attributing that to the pressure of playing with a newly-acquired ranking and the emotion of taking the court in front of the largest and most raucous home crowd to date.
“They have to adjust to all that,” he said. “Having not played well in the first half and only being down by two was huge. I thought we relaxed a little bit in the second half and were able to get some separation.”
Boone made a layup to push Oklahoma State’s lead to 34-30 to open the second half, but K-State scored 10 in a row to go ahead 40-34, an advantage it never relinquished.
The Wildcats matched their largest lead of the game at 56-46 with 7:03 remaining. And then the Cowboys made another run, scoring nine straight to make it 56-55 with 3:53 to go.
The score remained that way for nearly two minutes before Abayomi Iyiola and Nowell each made a pair of free throws and Oklahoma State’s Woody Newton notched a 2-pointer to make it 60-57 K-State with 1:06 left.
With the shot clock running low on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, Nowell tossed the alley-oop to Johnson. Johnson’s highlight dunk electrified Bramlage Coliseum and slammed the brakes on the Cowboys’ comeback attempt.
“I told (Nowell) the other day, ‘If you want to throw a lob, just put it by the backboard close up to the top,’” Johnson said. “I feel like today, he finally did it.”
K-State will head back to the state of Texas Saturday when it plays at No. 17 TCU at 1 p.m. It will be the Wildcats’ third road game in its last four outings and its fourth top-25 opponent in its last five.
But after proving it is capable of winning both high-scoring shootouts and slow-paced rock fights, K-State is confident moving forward.
“You saw tonight, you saw over the last few games: we’ve got some dudes,” Tang said. “They’re just making plays, big-time plays. I shake my head quite a bit and smile and clap and say, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”