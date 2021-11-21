An unrelenting pass rush and lockdown coverage downfield from No. 11 Baylor forced Kansas State into its worst offensive output of the season Saturday night in the Wildcats 20-10 loss.
The 10 points was the lowest scored by K-State since it was shutout by Iowa State in the second-to-last game of the 2020 season. The Wildcats were held to under 300 yards offense for just the third-time this season (Oklahoma State and West Virginia) and they lost the time of possession battle by nearly 12 minutes.
By nearly every metric, the K-State offense struggled mightily versus a Baylor defense loaded with veteran talent, veteran talent that hit exactly the right buttons to utterly flummox a Wildcat offense that has been more than serviceable over the last month.
“We all need to, probably, play a little better on offense,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We need to have a better plan on offense. I don’t think our plan was great for what Baylor was doing and I don’t think we adjusted as well. But some of that is credit to Baylor. I thought they did a real nice job of mixing some things up and pressuring and playing some good tight man coverage.”
Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn had another good day, racking up 128 yards on 11 carries including a 65-yard touchdown run, K-State’s lone touchdown on the day, while also catching five passes for 37 yards.
Take Vaughn’s output away, you’re not left with much else.
At the half, the shifty sophomore had 139 yards from scrimmage. As a team, K-State had also accumulated 139 net yards, meaning the few contributions from other Wildcats on the team were wiped out due to negative yardage leaving Vaughn as the only consistent weapon in the arsenal of the Wildcat offense.
“It’s frustrating but it’s one of those things where you have to keep calm, because if you get frustrated throughout the game, especially being a running back, you’ll miss opportunities if you’re not even-keel and going with the ebbs and flows of the game,” Vaughn said of Saturday's offensive inconsistencies. “You have to be at a 50 percent emotional level.”
Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson battled among a never-ending pass rush hoard courtesy of defensive guru and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.
According to the stat sheet, the Bears managed to sack Thompson three times and hurried him just three more, but anyone watching the game from the stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium or from their couch at home could see that the Baylor pass rush affected far more than six K-State snaps throughout the game.
“They do a great job of coming hard at the quarterback, whether they’re rushing four or five or sometimes six," Klieman said. "I thought they did a really good job of knocking Skylar off his spot and making him ad-lib either up in the pocket or outside and it was obviously a problem all day.”
Thompson ended the day going 15-for-29 through the air with 158 yards while losing 24 yards on the ground on seven rushes before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.
The Bears did not let up throughout the entire game and forced what’s been a fairly solid Wildcat offensive line to fold multiple times under the pressure being brought.
“They’re relentless,” Klieman said. “They’re long. They’re athletic. They’re physical and they do a lot of stunts. There were times I felt like we protected really well but there was no one open so you have to credit the secondary and the linebackers as well because they had us on pretty tight coverage. I thought they played well in all three levels of their defense.”
As the game progressed, the emotional toll grew as well.
The baggage of senior day already loomed at the start of the day as the 30 Wildcat seniors, including Thompson and center Noah Johnson, were introduced for their final game in Manhattan. As the game stretched into the second half, the frustrations of not finding an offensive rhythm started to show.
“It’s hard even when you’re kind of rolling to not let your emotions affect your focus or your attitude,” Johnson said. “We just have to continue to do our best and to not ride the wave of highs and lows and cut right through the wave and just be level throughout the game. Today, personally, I let the frustrations affect me a little too much.”
In the end, the K-State offensive line had to mark Saturday down as a learning experience and move on, something it'll need to do expeditiously as the Wildcats face a struggling Texas team on Friday and will have a short week of preparation ahead to get ready.
“We just didn’t play up to our level, to our standard up front," Johnson said. "We’re going to be better because of it. We’re never going to get today back. We’ll watch the film and we’ll learn from it and we will be better because of it.”