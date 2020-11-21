The Kansas State volleyball team's season ended on a sour note Saturday afternoon in Waco, Texas, as the No. 10 Wildcats lost in three sets to No. 3 Baylor.
K-State was competitive in just one set, coming up two points short in a 25-23 loss in the Set 2. The Wildcats lost the first set 25-18 and the third set 25-13.
The loss was preceded by a four-set loss to Bears on Friday. The Wildcats finish the season 10-6. All 16 matches this season came against league opponents.
K-State finishes the year third in the Big 12, the program's highest conference finish since 2008. Baylor finished second in the conference.