Kansas State volleyball brought energy into the second match of its weekend series against Texas on Saturday, but the No. 1 Longhorns were too much for the Wildcats to handle.
K-State competed well in the first match Friday, losing in five sets. In second match, however, it was not able to produce much. It was all Longhorns.
The Longhorns took down the Wildcats in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.
The Wildcats had a strong start in the first set to give themselves an early 9-7 lead.
“We were coming off what was a pretty solid performance (Friday night) going five sets with Texas, the No. 1 team in the country,” outside hitter Brynn Carlson said. “We were feeling confident coming in. We had the energy at the beginning. We played really clean in that beginning part of the first set. We did a good job of starting off strong with energy and productivity.”
That early lead did not last very long, as Texas quickly got its night going and got a 13-11 lead before running away with the first set.
The Longhorns carried the momentum over to the second set as they easily handled the Wildcats from start to finish.
The Wildcats were able to start the third set strong. They scored a 10-8 lead and then battled with the Longhorns through ties and a couple lead changes.
“It was feeling a little flat,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “We felt like they were playing incredibly well. We felt like we had the capacity for improvement. As we got midway through the match, we were just focusing on trying to be good on our side and to improve on our side on the things we could control. The message was we can play significantly better than we are playing right now – so lets go do that.”
That did well for K-State, but on the night the Longhorns were just too much. Texas surged to a 22-15 lead and then went on to finish off the victory comfortably.
It was a good performance for the Wildcats overall, but they didn’t have the same consistency to compete with the Longhorns as they did on Friday.
“I felt like we got off to a decent start, but I didn’t think we executed terribly well on our side of the net,” Fritz said. “I think we were relatively prepared coming into this game. We just were not efficient enough to win the match.”
The Wildcats are now 3-3 on the season and host Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday.