Barring a last-minute setback, Nijel Pack is expected to return to the floor for Kansas State on Saturday.
A freshman guard who’s taken on a leading role for K-State this season, Pack missed last week’s game at West Virginia with an eye infection. But head coach Bruce Weber said during his weekly radio show Thursday night that Pack’s condition continues to improve.
“By Monday and Tuesday, (his eye) was much more clear,” Weber said. “The swelling went down. The watering went down. (Thursday) he got back in practice for the first time since the Oklahoma game.”
Pack would be back for K-State’s regular-finale, which is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, as it welcomes Iowa State to town. The Wildcats won the first matchup between the two teams this season, 74-65, in Ames, Iowa, on Dec. 15.
The Cyclones enter Saturday’s game on 2-20 overall and on a 16-game losing streak. They are 0-17 in Big 12 play.
Iowa State must win to avoid going winless in conference games this season.
The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.