Kansas State's first team All-Big 12 sophomore guard Nijel Pack has entered the transfer portal.
Pack is the fourth Wildcat to leave the team since head coach Jerome Tang was hired on March 21.
The sophomore averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 43.6% from 3-point range during the 2021-22 season. He was also named the Big 12's Most Improved Player.
In a statement posted on Pack's social media less than an hour after the news of his transfer broke over Twitter, the star guard officially announced that he was exploring his options, but left the door open for a possible return to Manhattan next season.
"This season has been exciting, and will forever leave an impression on my heart," Pack said in a statement posted on social media. "Every decision I've ever made has been rooted in faith, love and divine purpose. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter into the transfer portal.
"I want to explore all of my options, but K-State will certainly be one of the schools I consider. I would like to express sincere gratitude to K-State for believing in my ability to honor their name. I want to thank my coaches, teachers, teammates, family, fans and the community at large for aiding in my growth throughout my time here in Kansas. This is the beginning of my next chapter."
Pack spoke to members of the media last Thursday following Tang's introductory press conference and indicated at the time that he was still very open to staying in Manhattan.
“I haven’t thought about what I’m going to do yet but obviously K-State is definitely going to be (a priority) because I love being at K-State," Pack said. "Coach Tang is definitely a great coach, and I feel like he can help me become a better player.”
Following the 2021-22 season, Pack was named first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Pack was just the 32nd Wildcat in program history to top 500 points in a single season the first since Dean Wade and Barry Brown both did it during the 2017-18 season.
He led K-State in scoring, double-digit scoring games (28), field goals (175) and 3-point field goals (95).
His 95 made 3s rank third in school history for 3-pointers made in a single season behind school record holders Askia Jones and Jacob Pullen (110).
He set the sophomore record for 3s made in a season and has hit a 3 in 34 straight games dating back to the 2020-21 season.
Pack finished the regular season with the fourth best scoring average in the Big 12. His 18.6 points per game scoring in conference games was the second best in the conference.
Pack entered his name into consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft on March 22 and has not announced that he has withdrawn his name from consideration.
He will be able to return to college basketball and retain his eligibility if he does not sign with an agent or a professional team and withdraws his name from consideration by June 1 at 10:59 p.m.
Tang now has five open scholarships to work with heading into the next season if Pack does not decide to return to K-State.