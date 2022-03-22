Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) drives to the hoop around Iowa State's Jaden Walker (21) in game on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. Pack put his name in consideration for the NBA Draft Tuesday evening.
Kansas State men's basketball star sophomore guard Nijel Pack announced on his Instagram Tuesday night that he would be entering his name into consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft.
"There is so much beauty in becoming," Pack wrote in a post. "I have spent many years dedicating my life to the craft of basketball. I truly love the game. I cannot explain the honor it is to represent the Kansas State Wildcats, and the community it serves. At present, I would like to further explore new possibilities.
"It is with unwavering faith and joy that I am entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft. My number one goal is growth. Let's get to work!"
Declaring for the draft will allow Pack the opportunity to gage the opinion of NBA scouts and coaches on his pro prospects.
Pack will be able to return to K-State and retain his eligibility if he does not sign with an agent or a professional team and withdraws his name from consideration by June 1 at 10:59 p.m.
After a strong freshman season, Pack had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 17.4 points per game on 45.5% shooting including a 43.6% clip from behind the arc.
He finished the season with the fourth best overall scoring average in the Big 12 and the second best (18.6) in conference games.
Pack was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team by both the league's coaches and The Associated Press and was named the Big 12's Most Improved Player.
If the sophomore chooses to not withdraw and is drafted, he would be the first Wildcat selected in the NBA Draft since Wesley Iwundu was selected by the Orlando Magic in 2017.