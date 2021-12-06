Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables acknowledges fans after the football team returned to campus on Jan. 8, 2019, following the Tigers' victory in the College Football Playoff championship game. Venables, who played and coached at Kansas State in the 1990s, now is Oklahoma's new head coach.
Brent Venables, the new head coach at Oklahoma, has lots of ties to Manhattan.
Well-documented is his career playing and coaching at K-State. What’s less known is that he played at Bishop Stadium in high school in a game that had a remarkable cast of characters.
Venables was a senior at Salina South in the fall of 1988 when the Cougars came here to play Manhattan High in a game in the old I-70 League. At 220 pounds, he played fullback and linebacker for the team that was, at that time, ranked No. 1 in 5A football in Kansas.
Trouble for Venables was that Manhattan High, ranked at that time third in 6A, was on its way to an undefeated, state-title season. The MHS roster included Maurice Benson, possibly the best tailback in school history, and Thomas Randolph, who went on to a career in the NFL. Benson, it’s worth noting, was the defensive player of the week in the Big 8 twice in a row as a freshman at Missouri, before a hunting accident took away one of his eyes. He still played college football after that quite well. Benson and Randolph both ran for more than 100 yards in that game against South, according to The Mercury’s archives.
Also on that roster was Roy Stone, the starting QB, one of the best running quarterbacks in school history; Tom Thaemert, who went on to a decorated baseball career at Kentucky, and fullback Greg Wilson. MHS was coached by Lew Lane, who they’ve now named the field for, and assistant Butch Albright, who himself took the Indians to a couple of state title game appearances.
Aside from Randolph and Benson, the star of the game was probably Bruce Broce, who made a sack and forced a fumble on two South drives, to help preserve a 10-0 MHS win. Mike Coleman also stood out with a couple of big receptions; Coleman has gone on to, among other things, produce a movie called “Foxcatcher” about wrestling. (Broce had a big night in other ways, too, being named Homecoming King, to go with Queen Angie Read.)
Venables had 42 yards on 10 carries in the game, The Mercury’s account says. The story did not report the number of tackles he had.
One historical twist: The weekend paper where the account of that game was published also included a story on K-State’s game at ... Oklahoma. The Sooners won that one 70-24; they had 829 yards of offense, including 768 rushing yards. Hard to fathom that by the time Venables graduated from K-State, the ‘Cats would be even-up with OU, and by the following year, the guys in purple won 21-7.