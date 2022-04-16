Kansas State fans will soon be able to support their favorite Wildcat athletes directly and monetarily.
The Wildcats’ Den — a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective — is set to officially begin operations on Wednesday. The collective is founded by former K-State wide receivers Aaron Lockett and Curry Sexton and their business partner, Brian Morris.
Lockett is now a licensed sports agent in Houston and the founder and owner of NextPage Sports, and Sexton is a lawyer based out of Kansas City.
“The mission is to assist Kansas State student athletes in leveraging and maximizing their NIL opportunities through local businesses and brands and even more regional and national businesses and brands,” Sexton said.
On June 30 of last year, NCAA Board of Directors voted to allow all student athletes to profit off of their name, image or likeness for the first time in history. All that’s required for players to earn is that they provide some kind of service, which can be anything from social media posts promoting a brand or business to meet-and-greets or television commercials.
What collectives like The Wildcats’ Den offer K-State fans is two-fold: the collective can act as a go-between between an individual or business that would like to set up an NIL opportunity for a student-athlete or they can accept money that people who would like to donate to a student athlete, but might not have a specific service in mind for them to perform.
In the second case, the collective will take that money and contract with the student athlete to perform a service in order to receive that money.
Fans can also donate money to what Sexton called an “un-allocated bucket”. That money will be gathered by the collective and split up between athletes of its choosing.
The collective is independent of the university, but has regularly consulted with K-State and its legal team to make sure it stays within the bounds of what’s allowed.
The Wildcats’ Den started as an idea last fall when collectives associated with other schools started popping up around the country. After some brainstorming and consultation with K-State, Sexton, who graduated from K-State in 2014, is proud to be able to help players from all sports who now have opportunities that he was never allowed.
“I do take a lot of pride in this because I take a lot of pride in K-State and especially, K-State athletics,” Sexton said. “They were a huge part of my early adulthood and have largely shaped who I am today.
“In my mind, I was the kind of student athlete that NIL was geared to assist. You have these prominent athletes like (Alabama’s Bryce Young) or (Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud) who are obviously going to go on to make a ton of money playing professional sports. Then there are those, like myself, who did not have a lot of professional prospects. Because of that, your window to maximize on your NIL is from the time you start at your respective institution until maybe a year or two after you leave. So, I would say I missed out on some opportunities and so did many other people. Because of that, I would like to give back and assist the best that I can. I also want to make sure that K-State is competitive in the NIL space so they can stay competitive in the playing surfaces.”
And while the athletes in higher profile sports like football and men’s and women’s basketball stand to benefit the most from collectives like The Wildcats’ Den, Sexton said that athletes in the non-revenue generating sports will also have opportunities to earn.
“We do intend to sort of distribute the wealth because we understand that it’s important that all of (K-State’s) programs be strong,” Sexton said. “It’s our intention to distribute money when we can to athletes in those non-revenue generating sports.”
According to on3.com, K-State will be the sixth Big 12 institution that has a NIL collective attached to it, following Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Sexton said that the collective’s first NIL deal has already been processed even though the collective doesn’t officially launch until Wednesday, and while he wasn’t able to get into specifics, Sexton was able to say that the deal involved the entire Wildcat volleyball team and it was substantial.
“The beauty of NIL is, for so long, K-State Athletics and the Ahearn Fund had hundreds of thousands of supporters,” Sexton said. “And aside from people like the Carl Ices, the Steel and Pipe Supply and Shamrock Trading — those people and entities whose names are on the facilities — a lot of the smaller supporters haven’t been able to look at a facility and say, ‘My name’s on that, my imprint is on that.’ But with NIL, say you’re Joe Schmoe, and you want to donate 20 bucks to the collective for Deuce Vaughn. On Saturday, when Deuce is out there rushing for 100-plus yards, you can sit there knowing that you supported Deuce via NIL. You can take a little pride knowing that you directly supported a specific student athlete that you support on gameday.”
The Wildcats’ Den isn’t the only new NIL collective in town.
Wildcat NIL, a collective run by former K-State players Ryan Henington, Ross Elder and Jesse Ertz and their business partner Brad Fulner, popped up on Wednesday.
“Wildcat NIL is a platform designed for K-State student-athletes,” the Wildcat NIL website said. “Our organization was formed by former Kansas State athletes with deep roots in the K-State Family. Our goal is to empower student-athletes to utilize resources to leverage opportunities and help our university gain a competitive advantage.
“Through deliberate partnerships and first-hand experience, Wildcat NIL delivers effective tactics to athletes wit the goal of leveraging NIL policies to promote growth, financial security and enhanced opportunities. We assists with bridging these opportunities and allowing the student-athelets to remain focused on their academic and athletic performance.”