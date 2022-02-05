New Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, a Nebraska transfer, has already impressed Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman in his short time in Manhattan.
Klieman wanted to bring in a mature, experienced quarterback in the offseason to help the development of K-State’s group of young signal callers and so far, he feels Martinez more than fits the bill.
“(Martinez) going to command the room,” Klieman told media members on Wednesday. “He’s mature beyond his years. He’s an older kid anyway, but he is mature. You guys are going to love the kid because he’s here for the right reasons. He’s here because he wants an opportunity to play. He hit it off with Coach (Collin) Klein and myself, and I’m just really excited because I’ve seen him compete. I didn’t know him prior to the recruiting process, but I’ve seen him compete. Like I said, I know a few coaches up there that speak the world of him. He’s going to be, I think, a really special person in our program.”
Martinez first experienced Manhattan on a trip down to visit his girlfriend, K-State soccer senior forward Marisa Weichel.
It was Manhattan’s “true college town feel” and the “genuine” nature of people he met on those trips that impressed him, something that he remembered later when then-quarterbacks coach Collin Klein was recruiting him after he entered the transfer portal.
However, when it came down to selecting a school for his final season of college football, the personal draws to Manhattan may have been numerous, but Martinez was all business.
“One of my goals is to make it to the NFL,” Martinez said. “In my mind, K-State gave me the best option to do that with a really good culture, a really good program, a good team, and good guys, in an offense that I felt like I could fit in and thrive and show some skills of mine that I haven’t been able to display necessarily. That’s what it was about for me.”
It also helps that Martinez isn’t the only Husker expatriate that’s now wearing Royal Purple.
Wide receiver Kade Warner transferred into the program last year and will be making a return this season for his COVID-year and senior linebacker and Kansas native Will Honas has also made the journey down from Lincoln this offseason.
“Friendly faces for sure,” Martinez said. “Those are two guys that were some of my closer friends at Nebraska. Two really bright guys who are good football players. For me, that’s helped the transition a little bit in coming to a new place.”
The Fresno, Calif. native’s dynamic skill set has a lot for Wildcat fans to be excited for.
He’s a true dual-threat that can beat defenses in every phase of his game.
Martinez set career school records at Nebraska in total offense (10,792 yards), completions (670), 300-yard games (19), 400-yard games (5), and 250-yard passing games (16).
He finished the 2021 season ranked eighth nationally among active players and second among active quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns (35).
Martinez was the first Nebraska quarterback and just the fourth signal caller in Big Ten history with four 500-yard rushing seasons.
That’s the good.
The not-so-good falls into two categories: injuries and turnovers.
Martinez threw 10 interceptions last year, a career-high, and fumbled the ball seven times, three of which were scooped up by the opposing team.
When asked about his turnover troubles, Martinez did not shy away. Limiting miscues is a goal for next season, he said, but he’s more concered about overall improvement.
“I think that’s just a good determinant of future success,” Martinez said of limiting his turnovers. “For me, it also ties to decision making. Being a little bit more secure with the ball when running it. I think running a little bit less will also help that for me. Being able to depend on a back like (junior star Deuce Vaughn) to run the ball and the different elements we’re going to have in our offense are all part of that development for me, but it just comes down to practice and making sure it’s a conscious effort.”
As for injuries, Martinez missed the final game of the 2021 season and went on to have surgery on his throwing arm before leaving Nebraska.
He has not played a full 11-game season since his freshman year and he will be limited during spring practices, something Klieman and his staff knew when they brought him in.
“I would think he would probably be what Skylar (Thompson) was last year, probably throwing a little bit of 7-on-7, maybe some routes on air,” Klieman said. “He’s not going to be able to do any competitive team drills, and we knew that when we recruited him. He did run today, so it’s not like he can’t do anything. ”
Martinez has no problem taking it slow.
“I want to ensure I’ll be able to play in the fall, and that’s the biggest thing,” Martinez said. “There’s no point in rushing back and risking me not being ready to play in the fall.”
Until then, both Martinez and K-State fans will wait it out and hope that when the 2022 season rolls around, the senior will be totally ready to write the best chapter of his already impressive career.