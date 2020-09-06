For college football coaches, summers normally are set aside for travel. There’s work (to camps, scouting players who might one day suit up for their programs) and leisure (family vacations, squeezed in during one of the few fairly quiet times of the year). Especially with players off-limits for on-field instruction — that’s the purview of strength and conditioning coaches only — coaches try to enjoy some free time before a season begins in earnest.
As with so many things in the world in 2020, however, travel essentially was put on hold for Kansas State’s coaching staff this summer. No camps. No vacations. They went to their offices at the Vanier Family Football Complex, spent time with their fellow coaches ... and that was about it.
While the coronavirus pandemic disrupted K-State’s normal summer travel schedule, it did help the Wildcats in one way: new linebackers coach Steve Stanard began to find his footing with the rest of the staff.
“His family was still in Syracuse, so he was with us every day in May, June, July, getting ready for the season,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Typically, we would have been at camps and then on vacation time. Well, we didn’t do that this year, so I think there’s a lot more continuity with our staff.”
Klieman hired Stanard in March to replace Scottie Hazelton. K-State’s former defensive coordinator who departed for the same position at Michigan State, Hazelton also tutored the Wildcats’ linebackers. While Stanard did have some familiarity with the staff — he worked at North Dakota State in 2012 and 2013 as the team’s linebackers coach, when Klieman was the Bison’s defensive coordinator — he didn’t deny that having to conduct nearly every meeting the past five months via video was an impediment to establishing connections with his new players.
“That’s what’s been so great about getting the chance to work with these guys in person: getting to develop those relationships,” said Stanard, who served as Syracuse’s defensive ends coach the past three seasons prior to arriving in Manhattan.
He conceded that even though he and Hazelton share similarities, “there’s always still some little variances in communication, verbal and non-verbal,” subtleties players only could notice in person.
Van Malone, who had no prior relationship with Stanard, quickly picked up on the new coach’s style. Consider Malone a fan.
“He’s always teaching his guys,” said Malone, K-State’s assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach. “He doesn’t get too excited. I have seen him flip his wig a couple of times, but he was just yelling at me at that moment. It’s fun to watch him work, to watch him coach his players. He fits right into the things that I heard about him before he came.”
Stanard considered himself fortunate simply being back on the field this fall. Much like many programs around the country, K-State’s spring practices were canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic beginning to spread across the United States in March.
“So I’ve really enjoyed (preseason camp), getting to work with these guys and getting to know them,” he said. “I’ve really appreciated Eli (Sullivan), Cody (Fletcher) and Justin (Hughes). They’ve had two or three, maybe four linebacker coaches in their career here, and I’ve really appreciated their attitude.”
The transition from Hazelton to him, Stanard said, also should be easier given his background.
“We’ve all come from similar trees: Coach (Chris) Klieman, Coach (Joe) Klanderman, Coach (Scottie) Hazelton, myself, we’ve all been around the same scheme for a lot of years,” Stanard said. “So it’s not like an entirely brand-new guy who doesn’t understand the system.”