For the fifth time in the past six seasons, Kansas State football will have a new wide receivers coach. But already, the next man up is impressing.
Matthew Middleton joined the Wildcats’ staff last month following the departure of Thad Ward, who took the running backs coach position at Illinois in January. Head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday in his first spring press conference that he likes what he’s seen so far.
“Watching him in the first practice, he’s got great energy and does a really good job of connecting with the players,” he said. “I’m excited we were able to add Matthew.”
Middleton comes to K-State after five seasons as the wide receivers coach at Kent State and a month-long stint at South Florida.
However, his roots are in the Great Plains. Middleton is a native of Kansas City, Kansas, and a graduate of Bonner Springs High School. He played college football for Ottawa University and left as the school’s all-time leader in catches with 159. He then coached the Braves’ wide receivers for one season, and also spent time at other schools in the region such as Kansas, Omaha, South Dakota and Chadron State.
While at Omaha, Middleton worked on the same staff as current Wildcats offensive line coach Conor Riley, and Klieman said while he was at North Dakota State, he became familiar with Middleton when he was at Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota.
“A number of coaches that we had visited with spoke really highly of Matthew and his ability to teach, his ability to build relationships, his ability to recruit,” Klieman said. “(Offensive coordinator Collin Klein interviewed) a handful of guys, brought a couple of guys in, and just thought (Middleton) was the right fit.”
While it’s by no means not uncommon for players to have multiple position coaches during their college careers, K-State’s wide receivers coaching turnstile has been particularly active. Before Ward took over in 2022, then-offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham coached receivers in 2021. Jason Ray held the position in 2019 and 2020, having come to Manhattan with Klieman. Andre Coleman served in that role during the final five seasons of former head coach Bill Snyder’s tenure.
For wide-outs like Seth Porter and Phillip Brooks, who are taking advantage of their additional COVID seasons to return a sixth year, Middleton is Position Coach No. 5.
Porter said the transition from one coach to another is challenging, but that he’s well-practiced at it by now.
“Heading into No. 5, I was like, ‘All right, here we go. I get to know another guy and see his philosophy,’” he said. “Sometimes I wonder what it would have been like rolling with one guy for six years, but I’ve had five different coaches, so I’ve had five different coaching styles, different approaches to the game, different techniques. I’ve kind of enjoyed being able to take different things from here and there and use them all.”
Porter agreed with Klieman, saying he appreciated the energy Middleton had brought to the group so far. He added that he expects Middleton to have high expectations and develop young talent well.
Although Porter isn’t one of those younger guys, he still believes he has plenty to gain.
“It being my last year and wanting to get the most out of it, that definitely makes a big impact on trying to get the most out of my relationship with Coach Middleton and use him to try to push me to my max potential as a receiver,” he said.
Middleton certainly has a history of helping to construct prolific passing attacks and cultivate players into stars.
In 2021, Kent State set a school record for passing offense (3,435 yards), and ranked fourth in the nation in total offense (493.7 yards per game). In a shortened 2020 season, Middle coached junior wide receiver Isaiah McKoy to an All-MAC first team honor after he finished third in the conference in yards per catch (18.1) and yards per game (113).
Middleton will have work to do at K-State, though, as the Wildcats only return two of their top two pass-catchers from 2022 in Brooks and tight end Ben Sinnott.
The loss of Malik Knowles and Kade Warner at the wide receiver position, and particularly Deuce Vaughn out of the backfield, means K-State will need players who’ve logged fewer stats — like Porter and sophomore RJ Garcia — to support Brooks, who was second on the team last year with 45 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns.
“Other guys have to step up, as well as Collin (will have) to be really creative in getting the correct guys the ball and getting the amount of touches and spreading that out,” Klieman said.