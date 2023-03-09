221022_KSU_TSDTR_GAME_PICS-150.jpg

Matthew Middleton stands on the sideline during a game in his tenure at Kent State. Middleton was officially named as Kansas State’s new wide receivers coach in February.

 Courtesy photo

For the fifth time in the past six seasons, Kansas State football will have a new wide receivers coach. But already, the next man up is impressing.

Matthew Middleton joined the Wildcats’ staff last month following the departure of Thad Ward, who took the running backs coach position at Illinois in January. Head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday in his first spring press conference that he likes what he’s seen so far.

