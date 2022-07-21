032422_mer_spt_jerometangpressconference-15.jpg

Kansas State men's head basketball coach Jerome Tang speaks to an audience during a press conference in the Shamrock Zone on March 24. On Thursday, Rodney Perry confirmed to Ken Carter on a podcast that he would be Tang's newest assistant coach at K-State. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

It appears that Kansas State men's basketball head coach Jerome Tang has found the final piece to his inaugural coaching staff. 

On Thursday, Link Academy head coach Rodney Perry appeared on a podcast hosted by Ken Carter — the subject of the 2005 Samuel L. Jackson movie "Coach Carter" — and confirmed that he was joining Tang in Manhattan. 

