Kansas State men's head basketball coach Jerome Tang speaks to an audience during a press conference in the Shamrock Zone on March 24. On Thursday, Rodney Perry confirmed to Ken Carter on a podcast that he would be Tang's newest assistant coach at K-State.
It appears that Kansas State men's basketball head coach Jerome Tang has found the final piece to his inaugural coaching staff.
On Thursday, Link Academy head coach Rodney Perry appeared on a podcast hosted by Ken Carter — the subject of the 2005 Samuel L. Jackson movie "Coach Carter" — and confirmed that he was joining Tang in Manhattan.
"It's an exciting time for me and my family," Perry said. "Coach Tang is a great man. He want to pour into young people and teach them the right way and have them also understand what's ahead of them in life beyond sports and basketball."
K-State has not made an official announcement on Perry's hiring and no official word on the interview has been released.
The Mercury caught up with Tang earlier this week and asked about a timetable for the hire of the final assistant coaching spot on the roster.
"I'm not in a rush because the staff is terrific the way it is," Tang said. "We're just making sure that who we're bringing in is going to be someone who really fits in with the chemistry and what we need and so probably, I would think sometime in August I'll be ready to announce a decision."
Perry has been long-rumored to be the final Wildcat assistant coach. If he's hired, he joins Ulrich Maligi and Jareem Dowling as Tang's first three assistant coaches.
Perry has a impressive resume which includes tutoring 10 current NBA players including Atlanta Falcon star Trey Young and Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr..
The Fort Smith, Arkansas native started his coaching career at the high school level in Missouri after a notable playing career at Missouri State.
Perry's first Division I college coaching job was at Duquesne, but he's also been an assistant at Western Illinois, Oral Roberts and Kansas City.
He left the Roos in 2021 to help start the Link Academy basketball team which, in its first season, went all the way to the national championship where it lost to perennial power Monteverde Academy. Link ended the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the country according to USA Today.