ARLINGTON, Texas — New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark introduced himself to the college football world Wednesday morning during Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
It was his first official press conference since he was announced as the league’s new commissioner on June 29.
Yormark came to the Big 12 after serving as the COO and co-CEO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Unified. Before that, he spent 14 years as the CEO of BSE Global, which oversees the Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. He’s also served as the vice president of corporate sponsorships for NASCAR.
The new commissioner doesn’t officially start until Aug. 1, but he hasn’t let that stop him from getting a head start, especially after landscape-altering conference realignment news dropped just two days after the conference officially announced that he had accepted the head Big 12 job.
USC and UCLA announced that they would be leaving their longtime home in the Pac-12 for the Big 10, which immediately led to rumors and reports from multiple national outlets that the Big 12 was actively pursuing the addition of schools from the Pac-12 — especially Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.
While Yormark did not shy away from saying that conference expansion was a potential option for the Big 12, he would not confirm which schools the conference has been in contact with or how those talks have been going.
“We are exploring all options, and we’re open for business,” Yormark said. “Optionality is good, and we’re vetting through all of them. I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. People understand the direction of the Big 12, and we’re exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent, but we’re working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 in the best possible way on a go-forward basis.”
Yormark also touched on name, image and likeness (NIL), something that he has some experience with after his time at Roc Nation. While the new commissioner stated his unequivocal support of NIL, he did express an interest in finding some enforceable and uniform limits to try and reign in the wild west nature of the current NIL space.
“I can say at a high level, I’m an advocate of NIL,” Yormark said. “From a personal point of view, I have not really spoken to many of our key stakeholders about it. I think there needs to be guardrails. There probably needs to be uniformity. Maybe the conference needs to take a bigger role in what NIL looks like going forward.
“But I think, given my background, having spent so much time in the commercial space, I’m very well-suited for NIL in whatever form it takes on a go-forward basis.”
After 10 years under the steady, if not slightly dull, hand of Bob Bowlsby, Yormark also made special mention of the brand of the Big 12.
Yormark expressed a desire to move the Big 12 toward a more national brand, while also making the conference appeal to a “younger, hipper and cooler” audience.
As the landscape of college football continues to drastically shift, Yormark said that brand growth was vital to keeping the Big 12 viable.
“I’ve been in the brand-building business and the business-building business in my days at NASCAR where we took a sport from predominantly the South and where the roots were and made it a national phenomenon,” Yormark said. “Obviously in Brooklyn we moved the team from the (New Jersey), where it was a bit of a depressed brand and franchise, and made it into a global brand.
“My goal is to do something very similar here, and I’m excited about it, and I’m excited to go to work.”