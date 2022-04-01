Former University of Texas assistant Ulric Maligi was officially named as Kansas State's associate head coach under new Wildcat head coach Jerome Tang Friday morning.
Maligi is the third announced member of Tang's inaugural coaching staff following Jareem Dowling, who was officially named as an assistant coach on Tuesday, and Marco Borne, who was named chief off staff on Wednesday.
The Mercury on Monday reported that even though Maligi had not been officially announced, he had already changed his profile picture and bio on social media to reflect his hire at K-State.
“We are excited to welcome Ulric, his wife Courtney and son JJ to the K-State Family,” Tang said in a release. “When I began the process of building my staff, Ulric was at top of my list. He is not only one of the best recruiters that I have ever been around, but he is one of the top basketball minds in the country, having learned from some of the best in the business. In addition to his talents as a coach, he is also an outstanding husband and father and will be a perfect fit in helping me and the rest of the staff elevate this program.”
Tang and Maligi first met not long after the Wildcat's new head coach took over at Baylor in 2003 when Maligi was coaching AAU ball in Dallas.
"He's become one of my biggest mentor's and life friends over the years," Maligi said of Tang in a press conference Friday morning. "I always tell people Coach Tang was my late-dad's second favorite coach, behind me. The impact that he's had over my life and my families life... It's something that we've talked about since we've first met, having the opportunity to work together."
Maligi arrives at K-State with 15 years of collegiate coaching experience, all of which occurred in Texas.
He started his coaching career at UT Arlington during the 2006-07 season before spending three seasons at Stephen F. Austin, two at Houston, three at SMU and three at Texas A&M where he helped guide the Aggies to the Sweet 16 under head coach Billy Kennedy in the 2018-19 season.
He spent two years at Texas Tech under Chris Beard before moving to Texas with Beard in 2021-22.
Maligi was a part of 58 wins and two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons while coaching under Beard. In one of those years, the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Recruiting-wise, Maligi expect the Lone Star State to play a big factor for the Wildcats going forward, but that won't stop him from trying to bring home local talent from Kansas and the Kansas City-metro area as well as reaching out nationally.
"I've always been at institutions where Texas was home and then we were able to branch out and recruit nationally," Maligi said. "Obviously, we want to take care of our backyard here and recruit the state of Kansas and have a presence in Oklahoma as well but obviously, we'll have a strong presence in the state of Texas and, hopefully, my time at those institutions will pay dividends recruiting-wise."
As of Friday morning, K-State has five open scholarships available for the 2022-23 season. With those openings, Maligi understands that they need to land some players who can contribute at the Big 12 level sooner rather than later.
"We need immediate impact," Maligi said. "Obviously, we have a few holes to fill in order to elevate our roster. We've talked a lot about having four or five guards that we can really count on as we battle in one of the toughest leagues in the country. But we're on some guards that we feel really good about, guys that have been really excited to talk to Coach Tang and our staff. We're optimistic that we're on the right guys and confident that we'll be able to land some future Wildcats here pretty soon."
Maligi has been a part of coaching staffs that have won an average of 20 games per season and has advanced to the NCAA Tournament five times.
He was 14th in one of The Athletics' "40 under 40" lists for the top individuals in college basketball, while a group of ESPN writers selected him 13th on a list of top coaches under the age of 40 in 2020.
Maligi is best known around the country as a recruiter, but he prefers to be thought of as a "relationships coach" and feels just as comfortable in the living room of a recruit as he does helping scheme up on-court strategy for both sides of the ball.
"I don't think kids care about how much you know until they know how much you care," Maligi said. "I'm passionate about the game. I'm always learning new ideas and concepts on both side of the ball. So whatever side of the ball Coach Tang needs me to lean on more, I feel confident I'll be able to lead this staff and our team in that area."
Maligi graduated cum laude from Howard University and has one son, JJ (Justin Josiah), with his wife, Dr. Courtney Maligi.