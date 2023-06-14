05082023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-13
Buy Now

Kansas State’s Tyson Neighbors watches his pitch to a Southeast Missouri State batter during the Wildcats’ 2-1 non-conference win over the Redhawks on May 5 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball’s Tyson Neighbors picked up another award Tuesday when the American Baseball Coaches Association named him to its All-Central Region first team.

Neighbors, who has already earned third-team All America and first-team All-Big 12 honors, joins four other Big 12 players on the All-Central Region first team, including Gavin Kash of Texas Tech, Nolan Schubart of Oklahoma State, and Lucas Gordon and Lebarron Johnson Jr. of Texas.

Recommended for you