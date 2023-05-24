05222023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-12
Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors winds up to throw during the Wildcats’ 4-3 Big 12 Conference loss to TCU on Saturdayat Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Seven Wildcats represented Kansas State baseball on the All-Big 12 postseason teams Tuesday.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyson Neighbors earned first-team honors after leading the conference with 10 saves and ranking sixth with 78 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings of work. Additionally, D1Baseball.com has rated Neighbors the No. 1 reliever in the country.

