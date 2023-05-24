Seven Wildcats represented Kansas State baseball on the All-Big 12 postseason teams Tuesday.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyson Neighbors earned first-team honors after leading the conference with 10 saves and ranking sixth with 78 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings of work. Additionally, D1Baseball.com has rated Neighbors the No. 1 reliever in the country.
Meanwhile, senior left-handed pitcher Boerema made the league’s second team. A transfer from Division III Northwestern (Minnesota), Boerema served as the Wildcats’ Friday night starter throughout the season, tallying a 7-1 record and a 4.43 earned run average in 81 1/3 innings.
Junior shortstop Nick Goodwin, redshirt sophomore second baseman Brady Day, redshirt sophomore catcher Raphael Pelletier, sophomore third baseman Kaelen Culpepper and sophomore center fielder Brendan Jones all found their way onto the Big 12’s honorable mention team.
Goodwin was on the honorable mention list last season, and has hit .285 this year with a career-high 53 runs batted in and 12 home runs. Day leads K-State with a .354 batting average along with eight doubles and three home runs.
Pelletier topped the Big 12 by throwing out 16 base runners this season and has a stolen bases allowed percentage of .590. Culpepper is hitting .311 this year with 36 RBIs and a career-high nine home runs. Jones is one of five players in the conference with a 1.000 fielding percentage and has started in all 55 regular-season games.
The Wildcats opened the Big 12 tournament Wednesday morning against TCU, but the game hadn’t concluded by press time.
See Thursday’s edition of The Mercury for full coverage of the matchup.