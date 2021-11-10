Kade Warner spent the first four seasons of his college career at Nebraska. Though that’s part of his past now that he’s a member of Kansas State’s football program, Monday’s news out of Lincoln didn’t escape Warner’s attention: Embattled head coach Scott Frost would return for a fifth season, albeit under a restructured contract. And just hours after that announcement came down, Frost fired four assistants (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco), all of whom Frost considered friends.
Austin, Held, and Verduzco had come with Frost from Central Florida; he worked with Lubick on Mark Helfrich’s Oregon staff from 2013 to 2015.
Warner was saddened by the news.
“I just know that I hope the guys I know there have success,” he said. “I hope they go forward, and however they have to do it, they have success.”
The only offensive assistant Frost kept was Sean Beckton, the tight ends coach.
“Beckton’s a great guy,” Warner said. “A lot of the coaches are great guys. I know they’ll all land on their feet. I’m just anxious to see what they’re going to do moving forward and how they’re going to replace those guys.”
Frost, who is only 15-27 in four years at his alma mater, told reporters Wednesday that overhauling his staff wasn’t a difficult decision.
“I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university,” Frost said. “It would break my heart to think we made the improvements we have and gotten it so close in so many games and not get an opportunity to see it through. So it’s an easy decision to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
While the Cornhuskers — they are 3-7 this season and have yet to make a bowl during Frost’s four-year tenure — pick up the pieces as they struggle to once more reach the lofty heights of yesteryear, Warner and the Wildcats are riding a wave of momentum. After starting 0-3 in Big 12 play, K-State has won its past three outings. Most importantly, last week’s win over Kansas clinched bowl eligibility for the Wildcats.
Warner couldn’t be more thrilled.
“It’s been a fun season,” Warner said. “I’ve never been able to go to a bowl game before — I know six wins and bowl game isn’t the goal, but to have that, for me, is going to be pretty cool.”
After missing out on the postseason during his four-year career with the Cornhuskers (in which he appeared in 24 games with 16 starts and was voted as a team captain for the 2020 season), sealing a bowl berth — with three regular-season games to spare — is “a great relief,” Warner said.
“I have heard so many good stories and so many memories that have been made and the amount of fun you get to have on them,” he said. “So it’s not only the fact that I have never been to one, but the fact that we’ve been close at Nebraska for the last couple years to go to one and we never could get there.”
His family, including his Pro Football Hall of Fame father Kurt, now are constantly looking at bowl projections to see where K-State might land this postseason.
Warner’s gaze, however, is solely set on the task at hand.
“I’ve just got to focus on (going) 1-0 every day,” he said. “But (a bowl is) going to be a fun time.”