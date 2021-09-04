Two days before Christmas in 2012, Christopher Vaughn hopped in a vehicle for a seven-hour, one-way drive from Memphis, Tenn., to Arlington, Texas, with a trio of boys in tow. All three were sons of college football assistant coaches: J.J. Shibest (son of Virginia Tech special teams coordinator and tight ends coach James Shibest), Brock Vice (son of Virginia Tech's offensive line coach, Vance Vice) and Vaughn's own son, Christopher Matthew Vaughn II.
You probably know him as "Deuce."
It wasn't the first time the younger Vaughn had stepped foot inside AT&T Stadium. He had tagged along with his father, a longtime assistant coach, during back-to-back Cotton Bowl (2009 and 2010) appearances at the stadium when Christopher worked on Ole Miss' staff. What made this day different, though, was that the elder Vaughn wasn't working. Instead, he wanted to treat the boys to a game — and also meet with one of his former players, Felix Jones, then a running back for the Dallas Cowboys who starred at Arkansas while Christopher was on the Razorbacks' coaching staff.
Deuce doesn't remember much about the game itself; heck, he couldn't even recall who the Cowboys played. (For the record, it was the New Orleans Saints. And let said record show it was quite a contest: Drew Brees and Tony Romo both threw for more than 400 yards and combined for seven touchdowns through the air. But for all the aerial theatrics, it was a leg, not an arm, that struck the deciding blow, as Garrett Hartley hit a 20-yard field goal to lift New Orleans to a 34-31 win in overtime.)
While Deuce's recollections of the game were hazy at best, a quintet of photos told the story of the day.
There's one of the two Vaughns standing beside each other, smiling, dad's arm wrapped around his son's shoulder. Another features Deuce, Shibest and Vice standing next to Jones, sporting his No. 28 jersey, on the field. One has Deuce, a navy blue, Dallas-themed stocking cap atop his head, turned toward the camera. Deuce didn't forget to snap a pic with a Dallas cheerleader, either.
Yet one photo stands above the rest in Deuce's mind: a side by side with Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M's superstar quarterback who had picked up the Heisman Trophy earlier that month.
"We were just walking around and my dad was like, 'That's Johnny Manziel,'" Deuce told The Mercury in a Zoom interview earlier this week. "I got super excited and had to get a picture. Here I am a schoolkid and I was a big-time college football fan, so seeing Johnny Football was amazing."
Perhaps Vaughn will have a chance to impart a similar memory on a young fan this weekend. Now entering his second season as a collegian, he leads Kansas State into Saturday morning's contest against Stanford at the stadium he once looked at in awe.
"Walking into AT&T Stadium is almost like football heaven, in a sense," he said. "You look up and see that huge Jumbotron. It's something every football player deserves to see — not only see, but get to play in. It's a place that I can't even put into words, the type of atmosphere and what type of stadium it is. It's just beautiful."
In the time since that Cowboys/Saints game, Deuce said he'd been to the stadium a "few more times," including attending the LSU/Miami contest in 2018. After his father joined the Cowboys as a scout, Deuce vowed his allegiance to Jerry Jones' club. As if Saturday wasn't already meaningful enough, now he'll get to play on the same field as his favorite team.
"I consider myself a Dallas Cowboys fan, so to get to play in that stadium is pretty big," he said. "Just in general, getting to play in an atmosphere and on a platform like that, especially as a 19-year-old kid, is something that gives me goosebumps."
Despite his father's position, Deuce doesn't make it up to the Metroplex as often as you might think.
"It's about a two and a half hour drive," said Deuce, referring to the distance from his family's home in Round Rock.
Other members of his family will travel far greater distances to see him play Saturday.
Florida. Kentucky. Ohio. (Among others.)
"They're across the country," Deuce said, "and now they're going to migrate to Texas to watch me play."
He procured approximately 84 tickets for Saturday's game. Deuce expects nearly half of those will be used by members of his family. None are going to waste, though.
"We're using all of them, which is going to be crazy," he said.
Even crazier: For many members of his extended family, it will be the first time they ever see him play in person.
After a maiden campaign in 2020 in which he set multiple school records and earned freshman All-America accolades from numerous organizations, the easy question becomes, what can he do for an encore?
Deuce is more focused on answering another question, the same one his father asks before every game.
"It's always just been, 'What has gotten you here?'" Deuce said. "(The answer) is, it's been hard work, film study and making sure I'm ready to go and play. Nothing changes no matter who's on the schedule, where you're at. You've got to prepare like a champion every single day."
That preparation takes on greater importance now.
A year ago, few knew who Deuce was; "super senior" quarterback Skylar Thompson aside, Deuce arguably is K-State's most well-known player nationally. As last season wore on, and his status as a consistent playmaker cemented, more and more opponents began keying on him.
There's a sizable target on the back of his 5-foot-6, 173-pound frame.
"I've put in more work because of it. I understand that now that you're keyed on, you can't be the same player you were last year," he said. "You have to go and be a better player. Every single day when I wake up and my feet hit the ground, I'm saying, 'OK, what am I going to do to get that edge?' You're always looking to get a competitive advantage, because everybody is going to be looking at you. So you just have to go and produce."
As quickly as he makes a cut on the field, however, Vaughn pivots.
"I can't say I've done it alone, which is great," he said. "That's why I love being here at Kansas State. Everybody has helped me, from teammates and coaches to the support system in that building. They've all supported me and helped me through this process."
All that work since the end of last season culminates Saturday morning.
A young boy, now a man, will see his dreams come true.
"It's crazy that it's kind of come full circle," said Deuce, thinking back to that day in December 2012 once more. "It's going to be surreal."
The same goes for those family members finally getting their chance to watch Deuce play, in person, for the first time.
Looking down from the stands, they'll see a shining star, standing tall amid giants.