The NFL season kicked off Thursday night and 18 former Kansas State players opened the 2023 season on a pro roster, the most since the 2009 season (19 players).
Of the 18 players, seven were on last year’s Big 12 Championship team, including draft picks Felix-Anudike Uzomah (drafted in the first round by Kansas City), Julius (JuJu) Brents (second round, Indianapolis), Josh Hayes (sixth round, Tampa Bay), and Deuce Vaughn (sixth round, Dallas).
Punter Ty Zentner (Houston), cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (Kansas City) are on their teams’ respective practice squad while wide receiver Malik Knowles (Minnesota) is on the injured reserve list.
The seven Wildcat rookies on opening-weekend rosters are the most since the 2003 season (nine), while the four draft picks were the most since the 2002 draft.
Those seven rookies join fellow nine-year veterans Cornelius Lucas (tackle, Washington) and Tyler Lockett (wide receiver, Seattle) who stand as the longest tenured Wildcats in the league.
Just behind them are eight-year veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair in Chicago, followed by Byron Pringle (wide receiver, Washington) and D.J. Reed (cornerback, New York Jets) who are both going into their sixth seasons and Duke Shelley (defensive back, Los Angeles Rams) who is about to start his fifth season.
Defensive back Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams) and A.J. Parker (San Francisco), defensive lineman Timmy Horne (Atlanta, practice squad) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (Miami) are all going into their second season, while cornerback Kiondre Thomas (Green Bay, practice squad), who graduated from K-State in 2021, is heading into his first season after injuries kept him off the field last year.