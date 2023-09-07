Chiefs Saints Football

Kansas City Chiefs and former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints last month in New Orleans.

 Associated Press

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night and 18 former Kansas State players opened the 2023 season on a pro roster, the most since the 2009 season (19 players).

Of the 18 players, seven were on last year’s Big 12 Championship team, including draft picks Felix-Anudike Uzomah (drafted in the first round by Kansas City), Julius (JuJu) Brents (second round, Indianapolis), Josh Hayes (sixth round, Tampa Bay), and Deuce Vaughn (sixth round, Dallas).

Recommended for you