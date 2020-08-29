When Chris Klieman last spoke with reporters — virtually, of course, as nearly all media availabilities seem to be these days, precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic — he said he hadn’t had a chance to do a deep dive into the NCAA’s decision to grant a year of eligibility relief to all fall-sport athletes.
Athletes in all fall sports, regardless of how much or little they play in 2020, will, in a sense, be frozen in time.
That decision came down Aug 21. Klieman, in his second year as Kansas State’s head football coach, already was prepared for the announcement.
“We mentioned it to all of the players on (that) Friday afternoon, ‘Hey, this is coming down with a freeze year,’” Klieman said Tuesday, “but we were still learning more about it ourselves as coaches.”
Klieman doesn’t plan to go too in-depth on the matter any time soon. With the Wildcats’ 2020 season kicking off in less than two weeks, he doesn’t have time to worry about 2021 and beyond.
“I think we have to let this year play out for those guys to see how many games they play,” Klieman said. “For the seniors, is it a full season? Do they want to continue (to play) and continue to pursue football? Some of them are getting degrees or already have degrees or potentially have jobs. It’s something we know we’re going to have to handle here later in the fall, but with all the things we have going on and trying to finish up what we still consider fall camp, we just haven’t spent a lot of time on it.”
No senior’s choice to return, or move on, after this season will be followed more closely than that of Skylar Thompson. Now in his fifth season with the Wildcats — he redshirted as a freshman in 2016 — the starting quarterback could opt to come back for Year 6 in Manhattan in 2021. But it’s not a subject Klieman has broached.
“Simply because his focus, as well as every other senior, is on playing this year and not worrying about something that’s in your control, but is so far away,” Klieman said. “A lot of those seniors are saying, ‘Hey, let’s just focus on this year and play as much football as we can.’”
That’s exactly the mentality Briley Moore possesses.
A newcomer to the program as a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa, Moore could turn one year in Manhattan to two — if he so chooses. Yet the player expected to be a major contributor at tight end for K-State this fall said he hasn’t thought about suiting up for the Wildcats in 2021. Not because he plans to be one and done, necessarily.
It’s more about paying heed to the task at hand.
“I’m just trying to attack each and every day and be ready for whenever the opportunity to play football comes,” said Moore, who was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection for the Panthers in 2018 after tallying a team best 536 receiving yards to go along with four touchdowns on 36 receptions. “Hopefully that’s Sept. 12, but if something goes bad and that’s next fall or in the spring — whenever it is — I’m going to be ready and our team is going to be ready.”
Keeping a mind attuned to the present — and that alone — is something Moore believes every player on the roster has “done a great job of” this offseason.
“It’s another opportunity to play football. There’s people across the country — college football players — who don’t have that opportunity,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have transferred, I wouldn’t have had (this) opportunity. I’d be preparing for a spring season. So right now, I’m just focused on today, focused on how I can get better from yesterday’s practice and how I can improve today and get just a little bit better today.”